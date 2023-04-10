Summer ATV safety training courses available in Walker

WALKER — Three summer ATV safety training classes are available through the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Ave.

An ATV Safety Field Day class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, with classroom instruction and a written quiz followed by a hands-on riding portion.

Two ATV Safety Training classes are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Participants are asked to arrive 45 minutes early to allow for the unloading of ATVs, check-in and registration.

Prior to the class, students must complete the Department of Natural Resources at-home study course, which is available online at atvcourse.com/usa/minnesota.

After completing the online course, students are required to print out their ATV Safety Voucher and bring it to the hands-on safety class, a release said.

Those attending the class should provide their own Class 1 ATV. If they do not have one, a youth-size ATV will be available.

Attendees are asked to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, gloves and boots, and a helmet with goggles or a face shield. Parents must sign a parent-release form and attend the class with their students, the release said.

Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Craig Wadzink with the Woodtick Wheelers at (763) 300-0094 or cdwadzink@gmail.com.

Students will not be allowed to participate in the class unless they have first completed the online ATV study course. Upon successfully completing the classroom review, testing and the riding skills portion of the class, students will be asked to visit the DNR website, pay the online fee and print out their ATV Safety Certificate which is required to be kept on them while operating an ATV on state lands and frozen waters.

Classes are geared toward operators ages 10-15, but are open to adults as well. For students ages 10 and 11, the certificate becomes valid when they reach their 12th birthday.

Students ages 12-15 who complete this course are able to legally operate ATVs with these restrictions: The operator must fit the machine, must make a direct crossing of a public road right-of-way, and operate on state lands and waters, only when accompanied by a person 18 or older who has a valid driver’s license.

Anyone born after July 1, 1987, or who is 16 years or older must complete the ATV safety online course before operating an ATV on public roads and trails. The ATV safety hands-on class with the riding portion is optional.

For more information on ATV safety training requirements, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us.