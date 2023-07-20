6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Starry stonewort confirmed in North Twin Lake in Beltrami County

063021.N.BP.SPECIES
Big Turtle Lake is one of the many lakes in Beltrami County that currently is known to have Starry Stonewort invading its waters. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:40 PM

BELTRAMI COUNTY — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in North Twin Lake, near the town of Turtle River in Beltrami County.

According to a release, a Beltrami County invasive species specialist found starry stonewort near the North Twin Lake public access while conducting a routine early detection survey. North Twin Lake is near three other lakes where starry stonewort was previously confirmed.

Available treatment options could include hand pulling, herbicide applications or other methods as appropriate.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 25 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in the state in 2015.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

Starry stonewort is an algae that looks like some native aquatic plants. In late summer and early fall, starry stonewort’s small white star-shaped bulbils become more visible, making it easier to distinguish from other aquatic plants. Information on how to identify starry stonewort can be found on the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/invasives/aquaticplants/starrystonewort.

If people think they’ve found starry stonewort or any other invasive species new to a lake or river, they should report it to the DNR by contacting their area invasive species specialist mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.

Starry Stonewort begins growing around mid June and can reach up to 6 inches to a foot below a lake’s water surface by late summer. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)
Starry stonewort can form dense mats, which can interfere with the recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. It is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors or other water-related equipment.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

  • Decontaminate watercraft and equipment — find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/decon.
  • Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/ais.

