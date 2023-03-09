Spring events set at Itasca State Park

PARK RAPIDS — Here's a look at some upcoming events at Itasca State Park, 36750 Main Park Drive, in Park Rapids:

"Spring's a Coming" snowshoe hike will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11. Participants will head down a trail with a park naturalist to see what's going on in the woods during the transition from winter to spring. Attendees should meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center and then go to the Douglas Lodge area to start the hike.

If there isn't enough snow for snowshoeing, participants will hike in boots. Attendees are asked to dress warm and bring snow boots, and can call ahead at (218) 699-7252 to reserve a pair of snowshoes.

Kid’s Science Discovery: Animals of the Old Growth Forest will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Science Discovery programs are geared toward students looking to take the classroom outside. Registration is required. To register, email naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.

The program will be held outdoors, so participants are asked to dress in layers and wear snow boots. Attendees should meet in the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

"Marching into Spring" Headwaters walk will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25. Participants will join a park naturalist on a walk around the Mississippi Headwaters area searching for signs that spring is returning.

Attendees are asked to bring binoculars if they wish and dress for the weather. Participants should meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Kid’s Science Discovery: Spring Trees will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Registration for this program is required. To register, email naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.

The program will be held outdoors, so participants are asked to dress for the weather. Attendees should meet in the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

Circle Time Under the Pines: B is for Bears will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The program is geared toward children ages 2-5. Participants will learn about bears and nature through stories, songs and crafts. The program will involve outdoor exploration, so attendees should bring warm clothes.

Adults must accompany children at the event. To register, email naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252. Attendees can meet in the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

A Mississippi Headwaters Spring Hike will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Participants will walk with a park naturalist and see what signs of spring are popping up throughout Itasca. The trail length will be between 1 to 2 miles. Attendees can meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Junior Naturalists: The Great Animal Cover Up will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Participants will join a naturalist and learn about animals in disguise and how they play hide-and-seek.

The program will include going outdoors if weather allows, so attendees should dress for the weather. Participants can meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.