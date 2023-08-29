September events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout the month of September at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 10:45 a.m., Monday, Sept. 4 : Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park. Over 120 years ago, the area by Rocky Point was first mentioned as becoming a public park. Attendees can come to learn about this history and the fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through the voices of historical newspapers. Meet in the Visitors Center.



1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept 4: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady's slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.



10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9: The Story Tree. Hidden Critters. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.



7:30 to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22: A Night Under the Stars. For this program, participants have the opportunity to gaze in awe at the night sky along with a short presentation on constellations and night sky photography. Participants will view stars, planets and more through a telescope, roast marshmallows and listen to a story. No equipment is required, but a flashlight and insect repellent is recommended. Pre-registration is required for this event and is limited to 30 participants. All ages are welcome. To register, call the park office at (218) 308-2300 or email christa.drake@state.mn.us . The program will depend on the weather conditions and visibility. Please check with the park for the most up-to-date information.



10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23: The Story Tree. Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn. Please see the previous description.



1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23: Autumn Wellness in Nature Walk. Meeting in the West Picnic Area, participants will learn the many health benefits of being present in nature like becoming more relaxed, higher concentration and lowering the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Attendees will experience all of these benefits under the vivid autumn leaves while doing a variety of mindfulness activities like a five senses hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail as it winds through the maple and basswood forest. Wear supportive shoes and bring some water.



10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30: The Story Tree. Tree. Please see the previous description.

For more information or to register, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.