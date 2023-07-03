Rydell National Wildlife Refuge to host 6th annual Youth Fishing Day

ERSKINE – The Rydell National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host their 6th annual Youth Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The free event is targeted toward youth ages 15 and younger. Anglers age 16 and older must possess a valid Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fishing license to fish on the Refuge.

Anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing tackle, but a limited number of rods and reels will also be available. Bait and lunch will be provided for all participants along with a fish-cleaning demonstration and casting seminar.

Certificates will be given to attendees who catch their first fish, the biggest fish of each species and the winner of the casting contest. Other prizes will be awarded throughout the day as well, a release said.

Pre-registration is required no later than Thursday, July 21. All attendees can check in at the Refuge Visitor Center on the day of the event where shuttles will transport participants to Tamarac Lake and back.

Rydell NWR is located three miles south of U.S. Highway 2, between Mentor and Erskine, at 17788 349th St. SW.

For more information and to register, contact Refuge Manager Gregg Knutsen at (218) 686-4329 or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov or Visitor Services Intern Denali Johnson at (218) 687-2229 ext. 31478.