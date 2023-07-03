Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Rydell National Wildlife Refuge to host 6th annual Youth Fishing Day

The Rydell National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host their 6th annual Youth Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

FirstBass.jpg
Participants hold up a bass for a photo during a past Rydell Youth Fishing Day event.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:14 PM

ERSKINE – The Rydell National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host their 6th annual Youth Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The free event is targeted toward youth ages 15 and younger. Anglers age 16 and older must possess a valid Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fishing license to fish on the Refuge.

Anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing tackle, but a limited number of rods and reels will also be available. Bait and lunch will be provided for all participants along with a fish-cleaning demonstration and casting seminar.

Certificates will be given to attendees who catch their first fish, the biggest fish of each species and the winner of the casting contest. Other prizes will be awarded throughout the day as well, a release said.

Pre-registration is required no later than Thursday, July 21. All attendees can check in at the Refuge Visitor Center on the day of the event where shuttles will transport participants to Tamarac Lake and back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rydell NWR is located three miles south of U.S. Highway 2, between Mentor and Erskine, at 17788 349th St. SW.

For more information and to register, contact Refuge Manager Gregg Knutsen at (218) 686-4329 or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov or Visitor Services Intern Denali Johnson at (218) 687-2229 ext. 31478.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
black-redstart-1918467_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: American redstarts are vivacious wild birds
July 01, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Northwestern Ontario floatplane 2004
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Floatplane trips and memorable moments go hand in hand
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Rod and walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Prairies in western Manitoba offers great fishing with a scenic backdrop
June 30, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070123.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Will Zellmann.jpg
Sports
BASEBALL: Centaurs overcome 2 late deficits to sweep home doubleheader
June 29, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
black-redstart-1918467_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: American redstarts are vivacious wild birds
July 01, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
111922.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bailey Rupp 'excited' to represent Bemidji at National Camp
July 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
2023_BEC-Garage-Sale-Check.jpg
Community
Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale raises $6,000 for United Way
July 01, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report