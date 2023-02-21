Rydell National Wildlife Refuge to hold annual candlelight ski event

ERSKINE — The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association is set to host the fifth annual Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event on Saturday, March 4, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge,17788 349th St. SE.

“The timing of this event will coincide with the breeding season of several local owl species and hopefully good snow conditions, clear skies and moderate temperatures,” a release said.

The free event, which runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., will provide attendees the chance to ski, snowshoe or walk the lit-up Golden Pond and Church Lake trails at the refuge. Although the trails will be illuminated, the refuge encourages visitors to bring a headlamp if they have one.

“Along one of the groomed and lighted trails, an owl calling station will be set up where the calls of several owl species like saw-whet, barred and great horned owls will be projected into the woods to try and generate a response from a resident owl,” the release said.

The event will also feature an owl education station inside the visitor center where attendees have the opportunity to learn more about the owls that call the refuge home. There will also be an arrangement of snacks and refreshments, courtesy of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association.

Several pairs of skis and snowshoes are available for visitors to use on a first come first serve basis, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear if they have it.

If forecasted temperatures for March 4 are below zero or wind chill in the double-digits below zero, the event will be canceled and potentially rescheduled at a later date.

For more information or questions, call Refuge Manager Gregg Knutsen at (218) 686-4329 or email him at gregg_knutsen@fws.gov.