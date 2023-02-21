99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Rydell National Wildlife Refuge to hold annual candlelight ski event

Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuge will host the fifth annual Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event on Saturday, March 4, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge,17788 349th St. SE.

Candlelight ski
The free Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl, which runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, will provide attendees the chance to ski, snowshoe or walk the lit-up Golden Pond and Church Lake trails at the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 09:05 AM

ERSKINE — The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association is set to host the fifth annual Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event on Saturday, March 4, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge,17788 349th St. SE.

“The timing of this event will coincide with the breeding season of several local owl species and hopefully good snow conditions, clear skies and moderate temperatures,” a release said.

The free event, which runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., will provide attendees the chance to ski, snowshoe or walk the lit-up Golden Pond and Church Lake trails at the refuge. Although the trails will be illuminated, the refuge encourages visitors to bring a headlamp if they have one.

“Along one of the groomed and lighted trails, an owl calling station will be set up where the calls of several owl species like saw-whet, barred and great horned owls will be projected into the woods to try and generate a response from a resident owl,” the release said.

The event will also feature an owl education station inside the visitor center where attendees have the opportunity to learn more about the owls that call the refuge home. There will also be an arrangement of snacks and refreshments, courtesy of the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several pairs of skis and snowshoes are available for visitors to use on a first come first serve basis, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear if they have it.

If forecasted temperatures for March 4 are below zero or wind chill in the double-digits below zero, the event will be canceled and potentially rescheduled at a later date.

For more information or questions, call Refuge Manager Gregg Knutsen at (218) 686-4329 or email him at gregg_knutsen@fws.gov.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
sora_walking_2-26-15.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Soras will soon return from their winter hiding spots
February 18, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
010723MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Uptick in Hungarian partridges is a real thing, at least for now, wildlife managers say
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Birchmont Winter Bash Bemidji.jpg
Northland Outdoors
2nd annual Birchmont Winter Bash Ice Fishing Derby set for Saturday
February 17, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman