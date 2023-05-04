Prescribed burn operations scheduled in Chippewa National Forest near Blackduck

BLACKDUCK — Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct several prescribed burns across the forest. The exact dates of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions over the next several days.

The “Wagner” unit is located in the Blackduck Ranger District approximately 2.5 miles east of Alvwood and south of County Road 29. The 15-acre prescribed burn will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

The “Not Turtle” units are located in the Deer River Ranger District approximately 2 miles north of Talmoon and east of State Hwy 6. The 4.3-acre prescribed burn will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

The “Johnson Lake Hunter Walking Trail” units are located in the Deer River Ranger District approximately 8 miles north of Remer and west of State Highway 6 within the Johnson Lake Hunter Walking Trail system. There are four separate openings totaling 10 acres of prescribed burning that will help set back the brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the opening.

In addition, this prescribed fire restores a once occurring natural process which our ecosystems rely on for plants such as blueberries. The primary mission of this prescribed burn is to maintain wildlife openings for native plants, insects and animals.

During prescribed fire operations, smoke may be visible to area residents and visitors. Smoke may potentially drift across roads adjacent to the burn area. If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on the vehicle’s lights. In addition, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.

Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.

For questions regarding the prescribed burns, contact the Blackduck Ranger District at (218) 835-4291. For information about the Chippewa National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/chippewa.