Prescribed burn operations scheduled at Cuba Hill Impoundment in the Chippewa National Forest

Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Cuba Hill Impoundment, weather and appropriate conditions permitting.

The 30-acre prescribed burn will help set the back brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the historical grassy impoundment. Additionally, operations will help inhibit the number of cattails that are out-competing other native vegetation and the project will provide more ideal habitat for nesting birds and waterfowl reproduction.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:58 AM

WALKER — Chippewa National Forest fire crews plan to conduct a prescribed burn at the Cuba Hill Impoundment, weather and appropriate conditions permitting. The exact dates of operations are dependent on current and forecasted local weather conditions.

The Cuba Hill Impoundment is located to the north and west of the intersection of Cuba Hill Rd (FR2133) and Forest Road 3772 or approximately 8 miles southeast of Cass Lake. The 30-acre prescribed burn will help set the back brush encroachment that is slowly creeping into the historical grassy impoundment, a release said.

Additionally, operations will help inhibit the number of cattails that are out-competing other native vegetation and the project will provide more ideal habitat for nesting birds and waterfowl reproduction.

During prescribed fire operations, smoke may be visible to area residents and visitors. Smoke may potentially drift across roads adjacent to the burn area. If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on the vehicle’s lights. In addition, drivers in the area of prescribed fire operations should drive with caution and be aware of fire crews and equipment.

Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and are designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Chippewa National Forest fire staff follow strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns and take into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the operations will be postponed.

For any questions regarding the prescribed burns, contact the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.

For information about the Chippewa National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/chippewa.

