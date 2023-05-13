PHOTOS: Anglers rise with the sun on Lake Bemidji for Minnesota’s fishing opener

BEMIDJI — For an angler in northern Minnesota, not taking part in fishing opener is equivalent to a 10-year-old kid staying home on Halloween — it just doesn’t happen.

As the fishing seasons opened Saturday, May 13, for walleye, bass, trout and northern pike, anglers made their way to the Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier and out on their boats well before sunrise at 5:45 a.m. for an early start to the hallowed holiday.

An angler fishes from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Luckily for Bemidjians, there are a lot of options when it comes to fishing. From shore, off the many fishing piers, in a boat and even a kayak — anglers of all kinds were on display Saturday morning.

An angler fishes from his kayak in the channel connecting Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

An angler holds up a northern pike he caught from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

