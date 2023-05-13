99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

PHOTOS: Anglers rise with the sun on Lake Bemidji for Minnesota’s fishing opener

For an angler in northern Minnesota, not taking part in fishing opener is equivalent to a 10-year-old kid staying home on Halloween — it just doesn’t happen.

051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 1.jpg
An angler casts a line from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 10:25 AM

BEMIDJI — For an angler in northern Minnesota, not taking part in fishing opener is equivalent to a 10-year-old kid staying home on Halloween — it just doesn’t happen.

As the fishing seasons opened Saturday, May 13, for walleye, bass, trout and northern pike, anglers made their way to the Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier and out on their boats well before sunrise at 5:45 a.m. for an early start to the hallowed holiday.

051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 5.jpg
An angler fishes from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Luckily for Bemidjians, there are a lot of options when it comes to fishing. From shore, off the many fishing piers, in a boat and even a kayak — anglers of all kinds were on display Saturday morning.

051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 8.jpg
An angler fishes from his kayak in the channel connecting Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 6.jpg
An angler fishes from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 2.jpg
Anglers fish on Lake Bemidji as the sun rises above the clouds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 9.jpg
An angler holds up a northern pike he caught from the Lake Bemidji fishing pier on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 10.jpg
Anglers fish in the channel of the Mississippi River where it connects Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 4.jpg
Anglers fish in the channel of the Mississippi River where it connects Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 3.jpg
An angler fishes in the channel connecting Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
051723.N.BP.FISHINGOPENER 7.jpg
Anglers fish in the channel of the Mississippi River where it connects Lake Bemidji to Lake Irving on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the Minnesota fishing opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
What To Read Next
hummingbird-7384499_1920.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Hummingbirds are impossibly small and surprisingly fast
May 13, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Man accused of intentionally crashing into deer in Ely pleads not guilty
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lake-Cattails.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Amy Schrank to present 'Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?'
May 12, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021823.S.BP.BHSWRES Rance Bahr.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Rance Bahr steps down as Jacks’ head coach, will ‘pursue other options’ in local wrestling scene
May 11, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Vena Cobenais.jpeg
Local
A passion for learning: Red Lake Nation College grad Vena Cobenais accomplishes longtime goal
May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
051323.N.BP.SCHOOLCRAFT1.jpg
Local
Schoolcraft students collect garbage as part of 'Better World Day'
May 12, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051323.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Respect for those ‘in the Arena’
May 13, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel