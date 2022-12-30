'On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies' set for Jan. 7

GRAND RAPIDS — Local butterfly researcher Allison Barta will share her findings from 12 years of butterfly research, documenting the 90 species she has encountered in northern Minnesota from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, in Grand Rapids.

A recently retired high school science teacher, Barta will discuss her experiences photographing the state’s butterflies during an immersive lesson in forest history with a photographic presentation about northern Minnesota’s butterfly species, a release said.

“On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies” is the kickoff to the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series. Lectures will be presented at the site twice monthly through April. Visit mnhs.org/foresthistory for more information on this and future events.