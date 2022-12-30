99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies' set for Jan. 7

Butterfly researcher Allison Barta will share findings from 12 years of butterfly research in northern Minnesota from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids.

A monarch butterfly visits a lilac bush along Lake Boulevard in Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 10:51 AM
GRAND RAPIDS — Local butterfly researcher Allison Barta will share her findings from 12 years of butterfly research, documenting the 90 species she has encountered in northern Minnesota from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, in Grand Rapids.

A recently retired high school science teacher, Barta will discuss her experiences photographing the state’s butterflies during an immersive lesson in forest history with a photographic presentation about northern Minnesota’s butterfly species, a release said.

“On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies” is the kickoff to the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series. Lectures will be presented at the site twice monthly through April. Visit mnhs.org/foresthistory for more information on this and future events.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
