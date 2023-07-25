Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northern Waters Land Trust seeks applicants for land protection programs

Northern Waters Land Trust based in Walker is currently accepting applications for grant-funded land protection programs.

Big Turtle Lake shoreline.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:25 AM

"Have you ever thought about protecting your land? Or are you considering ways to pass your family property onto the next generation?" a release said. "Northern Waters Land Trust, a local nonprofit conservation organization, has two programs that can help northern Minnesota landowners protect their land."

The mission of Northern Waters Land Trust is to “preserve land to protect water.” With funding through the Outdoor Heritage Fund, NWLT provides landowners with tools to protect environmentally sensitive shorelands, streams and rivers, wetlands and forest lands, the release said.

The trust is currently accepting landowner applications for its conservation easement program, which is a way for landowners to permanently protect their land and retain private ownership.

To learn more or apply for this program, visit northernwaterslandtrust.org or call (218)760-4510.

