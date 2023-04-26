99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks water sample volunteers

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to conduct a simple water clarity test in a lake or stream at least twice a month during the summer.

Minnesota DNR web art
At least twice a month during the summer, volunteers measure water clarity using a Secchi disk or tube at designated locations on lakes or streams. During each visit, they record their reading and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of their lake or stream.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:56 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to conduct a simple water clarity test in a lake or stream at least twice a month during the summer.

With more than 92,000 miles of streams and over 12,000 lakes in Minnesota, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Volunteer Water Monitoring Program is gearing up for the 50th season of lake and stream water clarity monitoring across the state.

“We at the DNR are excited to support the MPCA in these efforts and hope you will too,” a release said.

At least twice a month during the summer, volunteers measure water clarity using a Secchi disk or tube at designated locations on lakes or streams. During each visit, they record their reading and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of their lake or stream. They submit the information at the end of each monitoring season. Anyone can do it and no prior experience is needed.

The MPCA uses volunteer-collected data to make decisions on watershed protection and restoration. The data is to help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities like fishing and swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream, making volunteer-gathered data critical to protecting Minnesota waters.

Stream volunteers:

  • Monitor any stream or river that flows year-round.
  • Collect water samples from a bridge or stream bank.
  • Use a Secchi tube (provided by the MPCA) to measure water clarity.
  • Record readings and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of the stream and submit information at the end of the season.
  • Monitor twice a month from April through September.

Lake volunteers:

  • Can monitor any Minnesota lake.
  • Need access to watercraft such as a canoe, kayak, paddleboat or motorboat.
  • Use a Secchi disk attached to a calibrated rope (provided by the MPCA) to measure water clarity. Simply lower the Secchi disk into the lake and record the depth when it disappears.
  • Record readings and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of the lake and submit information at the end of the season.
  • Monitor twice a month from May through September.

Join more than 1,400 Minnesotans who track the health of their favorite lake or stream — for more information or to become a volunteer, visit the MPCA website at pca.state.mn.us/get-engaged/volunteer-water-monitoring.

To see other natural resource volunteer activities available around the state, visit dnr.state.mn.us/volunteering/opps.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
SSMJ23.PRE.FallColorPaulBunyan.jpg
Northland Outdoors
State parks, forests offer range of camping experiences
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
042623.N.BP.PARKPARTY - 6.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Bemidji State Park celebrates its 100th anniversary with community events
April 24, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
purple-finch-gc8b4bcb89_1920.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Birds go where the food is
April 22, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.jpg
Local
Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge pays $13,000 fine for sewage violations near Lake Bemidji
April 26, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host 'Chef Dan’s Sip and Savor' event April 30
April 19, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Allyssa Joseph.jpg
Local
Allyssa Joseph named VP for advancement at Bemidji State, Northwest Technical College
April 26, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference WEB.jpg
Local
NMRC names Bemidji, Cass Lake-Bena students to 2023 Minnesota State All-Academic Team
April 26, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report