Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks water sample volunteers

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to conduct a simple water clarity test in a lake or stream at least twice a month during the summer.

With more than 92,000 miles of streams and over 12,000 lakes in Minnesota, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Volunteer Water Monitoring Program is gearing up for the 50th season of lake and stream water clarity monitoring across the state.

“We at the DNR are excited to support the MPCA in these efforts and hope you will too,” a release said.

At least twice a month during the summer, volunteers measure water clarity using a Secchi disk or tube at designated locations on lakes or streams. During each visit, they record their reading and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of their lake or stream. They submit the information at the end of each monitoring season. Anyone can do it and no prior experience is needed.

The MPCA uses volunteer-collected data to make decisions on watershed protection and restoration. The data is to help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities like fishing and swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream, making volunteer-gathered data critical to protecting Minnesota waters.

Stream volunteers:

Monitor any stream or river that flows year-round.

Collect water samples from a bridge or stream bank.

Use a Secchi tube (provided by the MPCA) to measure water clarity.

Record readings and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of the stream and submit information at the end of the season.

Monitor twice a month from April through September.

Lake volunteers:

Can monitor any Minnesota lake.

Need access to watercraft such as a canoe, kayak, paddleboat or motorboat.

Use a Secchi disk attached to a calibrated rope (provided by the MPCA) to measure water clarity. Simply lower the Secchi disk into the lake and record the depth when it disappears.

Record readings and observations on the physical and recreational conditions of the lake and submit information at the end of the season.

Monitor twice a month from May through September.

Join more than 1,400 Minnesotans who track the health of their favorite lake or stream — for more information or to become a volunteer, visit the MPCA website at pca.state.mn.us/get-engaged/volunteer-water-monitoring.

To see other natural resource volunteer activities available around the state, visit dnr.state.mn.us/volunteering/opps.