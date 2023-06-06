Millie Baird named deputy forest supervisor for Chippewa National Forest

CASS LAKE — The USDA Forest Service Chippewa National Forest has named Millie Baird as its Deputy Forest Supervisor.

Previously serving as the CNF forest engineer, Baird's first day in her new role was May 9.

“I am honored and excited to continue my forest service career as deputy forest supervisor in my hometown on the Chippewa National Forest,” Baird said in a release. “Having worked as the tribal relations specialist and served in roles at the regional and Washington office levels, I have the confidence that I can be successful in providing positive leadership to the staff, partners, residents and the public that utilize the Chippewa National Forest.”

She brings decades of experience as a civil engineer, specializing in transportation planning. As a lifelong resident of Leech Lake Nation, she brings a fluid understanding of those that use, enjoy and depend on the resources of the Chippewa National Forest, the release said.

“I am very excited for what the forest will be able to accomplish with Millie serving as our deputy forest supervisor,” said Michael Stansberry, Chippewa National Forest Supervisor. “Her knowledge of this forest, landscape and communities is extensive, we are grateful for everything she brings to this leadership role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baird earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota's School of Engineering and Mines in 1996, and a master's degree in Tribal Administration and Governance from the University of Minnesota - Duluth in 2019. She is also a registered engineer in the state of Minnesota and an enrolled White Earth Nation member.