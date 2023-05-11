May events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20: Fantastic Frogs. Meeting in the Visitors Center, attendees will find out why frogs are so fantastic and what all the fuss is about with a presentation followed by lots of fun games. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as a portion of the program will be outdoors.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27: Wellness in Nature Hike. Meeting in the West Picnic Area, participants will learn the many health benefits of being present in nature like becoming more relaxed, higher concentration and lowering the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Attendees will experience all of these benefits while doing a variety of mindfulness activities like a five senses hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail as it winds through the maple and basswood forest. Wear supportive shoes and bring some water.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Monday, May 29: Regal Eagles. Meeting at the outdoor classroom next to the playground, attendees will test their knowledge of bald eagles with a game of eagle trivia followed by a short walk to see the park's bald eagle nest up close.

1 to 3 p.m., Monday, May 29: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady's slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.

The 1.25-mile Bog Walk trail follows a winding boardwalk through a spruce/tamarack bog to view pitcher plants, sundews, orchids and other plants all without disturbing the fragile bog. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.