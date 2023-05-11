99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
May events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park is located at 3401 State Park Road NE.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:55 PM

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

  • 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20: Fantastic Frogs. Meeting in the Visitors Center, attendees will find out why frogs are so fantastic and what all the fuss is about with a presentation followed by lots of fun games. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as a portion of the program will be outdoors. 
  • 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27: Wellness in Nature Hike. Meeting in the West Picnic Area, participants will learn the many health benefits of being present in nature like becoming more relaxed, higher concentration and lowering the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Attendees will experience all of these benefits while doing a variety of mindfulness activities like a five senses hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail as it winds through the maple and basswood forest. Wear supportive shoes and bring some water. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Monday, May 29: Regal Eagles. Meeting at the outdoor classroom next to the playground, attendees will test their knowledge of bald eagles with a game of eagle trivia followed by a short walk to see the park’s bald eagle nest up close. 
  • 1 to 3 p.m., Monday, May 29: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady’s slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.
Lake Bemidji State Park bog walk lady slippers.jpg
The 1.25-mile Bog Walk trail follows a winding boardwalk through a spruce/tamarack bog to view pitcher plants, sundews, orchids and other plants all without disturbing the fragile bog.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
