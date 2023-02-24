March events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, March 2: The Story Tree: The Fox’s Dream. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

The Story Tree: The Fox’s Dream. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 3: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of four to six people ages 12 and up, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park’s 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of four to six people ages 12 and up, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park’s 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300. 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 3: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 4: 7th Annual Fat Bike Rally. Lake Bemidji State Park is hosting the annual Northland Fat Bike Rally. This is a timed ride open to all levels at both the 10-kilometer and 28-kilometer distances. Interested spectators are invited to come and learn more about the growing sport. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and participants must a pre-race rules meeting at 10:15 a.m. in the Visitor Center. 3.8-inch tires and helmets are required. A mass start on Lake Bemidji will kick off both races at 11 a.m. There is no fee for the event, but all vehicles entering the park must have a vehicle permit ($7 daily or $35 annually). Free will donations will support the TrekNorth Mountain Bike Club and the Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team. Awards will follow off-site.

7th Annual Fat Bike Rally. Lake Bemidji State Park is hosting the annual Northland Fat Bike Rally. This is a timed ride open to all levels at both the 10-kilometer and 28-kilometer distances. Interested spectators are invited to come and learn more about the growing sport. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., and participants must a pre-race rules meeting at 10:15 a.m. in the Visitor Center. 3.8-inch tires and helmets are required. A mass start on Lake Bemidji will kick off both races at 11 a.m. There is no fee for the event, but all vehicles entering the park must have a vehicle permit ($7 daily or $35 annually). Free will donations will support the TrekNorth Mountain Bike Club and the Bemidji Composite Mountain Bike Team. Awards will follow off-site. 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, March 9: The Story Tree: Little Bea and the Snowy Day. See previous description.

The Story Tree: Little Bea and the Snowy Day. See previous description. 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 9: Writing Under the Full Moon. This monthly offering creates a space for stories to emerge with a short walk outdoors for inspiration followed by writing time. No experience is required, only a little bit of courage. This guided approach to writing will help participants find a voice and generate new styles of writing. Ages 18 and above are welcome and registration is required with a group size limit of six. To register, contact Annette Drewes at annette.drewes@gmail.com.

Writing Under the Full Moon. This monthly offering creates a space for stories to emerge with a short walk outdoors for inspiration followed by writing time. No experience is required, only a little bit of courage. This guided approach to writing will help participants find a voice and generate new styles of writing. Ages 18 and above are welcome and registration is required with a group size limit of six. To register, contact Annette Drewes at annette.drewes@gmail.com. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 10: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 10: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11: Maple Syrup: A Gift from the Trees. March is the time to gather maple sap to make some tasty syrup. Participants are invited to come learn about this spring tradition and experience what the harvesting process is like. They might even get a chance to taste the sweet treat.

Maple Syrup: A Gift from the Trees. March is the time to gather maple sap to make some tasty syrup. Participants are invited to come learn about this spring tradition and experience what the harvesting process is like. They might even get a chance to taste the sweet treat. 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 11: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 16: The Story Tree: The Sweetest Season. See previous description.

The Story Tree: The Sweetest Season. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 17: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 17: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 24: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 24: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30: The Story Tree: Only the Trees Know. See previous description.

The Story Tree: Only the Trees Know. See previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 31: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description. 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 31: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.