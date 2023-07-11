Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season

As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is now closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility.

Itasca State Park.jpg
Henry Schoolcraft chose the Latin words for "true" and "head" to name Lake Itasca, which later became a state park.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:40 AM

LAKE ITASCA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that as of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is now closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility.

During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.

The project will include expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

Visit the Itasca State Park website at mndnr.gov/stateparks for visitor alerts or call the park at (218) 699-7251 for more information.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
