Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season

LAKE ITASCA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that as of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is now closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility.

During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.

The project will include expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

Visit the Itasca State Park website at mndnr.gov/stateparks for visitor alerts or call the park at (218) 699-7251 for more information.