Lake Bemidji State Park celebrates its 100th anniversary with community events

BEMIDJI — Lake Bemidji State Park hosted several community events on Saturday, April 22, as part of its 100th-anniversary celebration.

Things kicked off at 10 a.m. with a Visitor Center clean-up in honor of Earth Day, since several inches of fresh snow kept participants from conducting the initial plan of an outdoor clean-up of the park.

This was followed by Park Naturalist Christa Drake giving a presentation titled "Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park" from 1 to 2 p.m.

Park Naturalist Christa Drake gives a presentation titled "Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park" during a 100th-anniversary celebration event for the park on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Visitor Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The presentation included excerpts from historical newspapers and detailed everything from the first mentions of the area by Rocky Point becoming a public park 120 years ago to how the park was eventually instituted in April 1923.

After the presentation, Park Manager Pete Harrison thanked all those in attendance for coming to celebrate the park. He also added that 100th-anniversary-themed memorabilia and clothing will be available throughout the spring and summer for purchase at the park store.

Park Manager Pete Harrison speaks during a 100th-anniversary celebration event for Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Visitor Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Minnesota DNR Northwestern Regional Director Theresa Ebbenga then took the opportunity to recognize the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park for the contributions they have made to keep the park thriving and thanked all the staff and volunteers for their work over the years.

“As we look toward the next 100 years, we are aware that this park needs to have some investments put toward it,” Ebbenga said to those in attendance. “In the bills going through the legislature right now, there are $118 million for our 'Get Out MORE' program, which will support funding for upgrades and maintenance to parks such as this so we can continue to provide these special services to you all.”

According to Ebbenga, Lake Bemidji State Park sees around 200,000 visitors a year.

“As May and June approaches there will be more events like this coming up so please continue to come out here and enjoy this park,” she said. “And again, congratulations on 100 years well deserved.”

Minnesota DNR Northwestern Regional Director Theresa Ebbenga speaks during a 100th-anniversary celebration event for Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Visitor Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Staff and volunteers then served up homemade ice cream along with a special 100th-anniversary celebration cake created and donated by MarketPlace Foods to attendees while listening to live music in the Visitor Center.

Staff and volunteers serve attendees cake and cupcakes created and donated by MarketPlace Foods along with homemade ice cream during a 100th-anniversary celebration event for Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Visitor Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Harrison invites everyone to share their special memories of the park by email at lakebemidji.statepark@state.mn.us so they can document all the things people around the community have been able to experience at the state park in the past 100 years.

Stay up to date with anniversary happenings at dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lake_bemidji/lake-bemidji-state-park-history.

Special 100th anniversary cupcakes created and donated by MarketPlace Foods are on display during a celebration event for Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Visitor Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer