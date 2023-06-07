99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lab to Lakes AIS event set for June 23-24

Researchers from the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center are partnering with Beltrami County to host an event focusing on the aquatic invasive species in the region on June 23 and 24.

062321.N.BP.SPECIES3.jpg
Signs near the Nymore water access alert boaters to what invasive species are in the lake along with reminding them to help stop the spread of them.
(Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:02 AM

CASS LAKE — Researchers from the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center are partnering with Beltrami County to host an event in Cass County focusing on the aquatic invasive species in the region on June 23 and 24.

The first day of the event on Friday, June 23, will be held at Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake and features presentations from the Division of Resource Management at the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Deer Lake and Lake Washburn Associations, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the MAISRC and more.

“Come learn the innovations that are taking place in the battle against AIS,” Beltrami County AIS Lake Technician Bruce Anspach said in a release. “We can prevent the spread and manage infestations through knowledge gained at the Labs to Lakes event.”

Attendees will hear the latest in AIS research, management and effective solutions for the north-central Minnesota area. Topic areas include starry stonewort, spiny water flea, zebra mussels, rusty crayfish and the AIS impacts on wild rice.

The second day of the event is devoted to hands-on demonstrations in the field. Groups will travel by private bus to two locations in the area; Bimijiwan Recreation Area (formerly Knutson Dam) and Moose Lake in Beltrami County. On-site workshops will focus on identifying starry stonewort from native stoneworts and other invasive plants.

Attendees will also learn about and try rake tosses, eDNA samplers and other survey methods. The LLBO Division of Resource Management and the Itasca County AIS Program will demonstrate the DASH (diver-assisted suction harvesting) systems along with a live underwater image technology demonstration.

Registration is $45 for both days and Friday-only registration for $30. There is no option to register for only Saturday.

To register or for more information about the event, visit the MAISRC Lab to Lakes website at maisrc.umn.edu/events/june-23-24.

This event is possible thanks to funding provided by the State of Minnesota and the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

The Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center’s mission is to develop research-based solutions that can reduce the impacts of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota by preventing the spread and controlling populations, managing ecosystems and advancing knowledge to inspire action by others. Learn more at maisrc.umn.edu.

