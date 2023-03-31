99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic raffle tickets on sale now

4251160+knights-columbus-walleye-classic-web.jpg
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:46 AM

BEMIDJI — The 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic is less than three months away.

Presented by Acme Tools, Milwaukee Tools and Honda Power Equipment, the community's beloved fishing tournament has raised over $1 million dollars for several nonprofit agencies and organizations in the last 21 years of the event.

Although the champions of the walleye classic will take home a check for over $12,000, the biggest prize, valued at $31,775, will be brought home by one lucky raffle ticket holder.

Ray’s Sport and Marine is once again providing a boat, motor and trailer package as the grand prize for the KC Walleye Classic Raffle. The winner will take home a 2023 Lund 1650 Angler Tiller with 50-horse ELPT 4-Stroke Mercury outboard, a 2023 Shoreland’r Bunk Trailer, Terrova 55 PD I-Pilot trolling motor and Hummingbird Helix electronics, a release said.

Along with the boat, there are 19 other cash prizes to be won ranging from $100 to $1,000. The boat is on display at Lueken’s Village Foods North and the tickets to buy a chance to win are on sale now with all proceeds going to the 11 non-profit beneficiaries of the tournament.

Interested buyers can purchase tickets at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South, Northwoods Bait and Tackle, Ace on the Lake, Ray’s Sport and Marine, Acme Tools and Dick’s Northside.

A number of the beneficiaries will have members selling tickets like Knights of Columbus, Bemidji Youth League Baseball, BHS Fishing Team, BSA Scout leaders, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Wounded Warriors Guide Service and All Pro Dads.

Tickets can also be purchased via mail by sending a check for $10 per ticket to KCWC, P.O. Box 1788, Bemidji, MN 56619. Raffle buyers will receive their purchased ticket stubs back through the mail.

