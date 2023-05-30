June events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 2: Outstanding Owls. Attendees learn all about different owl species located at the state park, the challenges they face and how to help them. Interested participants are asked to meet in the Visitor Center.

The Story Tree: Owl Babies. Please see the previous description. 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16: White Pine: The Natural and Human History of a Foundational American Tree. Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth John Pastor will speak about the natural and human history of white pine, including its roles in the ecology of the North Woods, the history of this country from pre-settlement times to the present and in the development of conservation science. The talk will include readings and illustrations from his new book White Pine, published by Island Press. Interested participants are asked to meet in the Visitors Center.

The Story Tree: The Caterpillar and the Polliwog. Please see the previous description. 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 23 : Bears Among Us. The American black bear is one of the most widespread bears in North America. Attendees are invited to learn more about this mysterious animal and how we can live in harmony with them. After the presentation, there will be time to make a "beary" fun craft at the Visitors Center.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.