99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

June events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout June at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Lake Bemidji State Park hiking web art.jpg
Lake Bemidji State Park is located at 3401 State Park Road NE.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:38 AM

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

  • 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 2: Outstanding Owls. Attendees learn all about different owl species located at the state park, the challenges they face and how to help them. Interested participants are asked to meet in the Visitor Center.
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, June 8: The Story Tree: Have You Seen My Duckling? In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, June 9: Regal Eagles. Meeting at the outdoor classroom next to the playground, attendees will test their knowledge of bald eagles with a game of eagle trivia followed by a short walk to see the park’s bald eagle nest up close. 
  • 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 9: Wheel of Fun: Bog Trivia. At the beginning of the trail to the Visitors Center, interested participants can stop by and test their knowledge of bogs on the Wheel of Fun anytime between 1 and 2:30 p.m.
  • 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 10: Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park. Over 120 years ago, the area by Rocky Point was first mentioned as becoming a public park. Attendees can come to learn about this history and the fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through the voices of historical newspapers. Meet in the Visitors Center. 
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10: 100th Anniversary Celebration Picnic. Attendees are invited to Lake Bemidji State Park to celebrate the park’s 100th anniversary. Bring lawn chairs and non-alcoholic beverages and enjoy a hamburger and hotdog cookout at the picnic shelter along with live music at the amphitheater. Sponsored by the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park. 
  • 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 10: Archery in the Parks. Attendees will get hands-on instructions on how to shoot a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. A family-friendly adventure designed for children ages 8 and older. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not permitted as all equipment will be provided. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, water, hats and bug spray and are asked to meet in the west picnic area. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, June 15: The Story Tree: Owl Babies. Please see the previous description. 
  • 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, June 16: White Pine: The Natural and Human History of a Foundational American Tree. Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth John Pastor will speak about the natural and human history of white pine, including its roles in the ecology of the North Woods, the history of this country from pre-settlement times to the present and in the development of conservation science. The talk will include readings and illustrations from his new book White Pine, published by Island Press. Interested participants are asked to meet in the Visitors Center. 
  • 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Friday, June 16: Regal Eagles. Please see the previous description. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, June 22: The Story Tree: The Caterpillar and the Polliwog. Please see the previous description. 
  • 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, June 23: Bears Among Us. The American black bear is one of the most widespread bears in North America. Attendees are invited to learn more about this mysterious animal and how we can live in harmony with them. After the presentation, there will be time to make a "beary" fun craft at the Visitors Center.
  • 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 23: Wheel of Fun: Bog Trivia. Please see the previous description. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 24: Regal Eagles. Please see the previous description. 
  • 1:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 24: Pond Critters. Meeting at the marina, attendees can drop by anytime between 1:30 and 3 to discover all the different critters that live in Bass Creek. Interested participants are asked to meet at the picnic tables next to the marina on the south end of the main parking lot. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, June 29: The Story Tree: The Cutest Critter. Please see the previous description. 
  • 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, June 30: Regal Eagles. Please see the previous description. 
  • 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 30: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady’s slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
A black bear roams Minnesota's north woods. Forum News Service file photo by Steve Kohls.
Minnesota
Black bear injures woman with dog in central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
1851113+MOOSE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: With improved management, research perhaps moose populations will rebound
May 27, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Paul Colson 2.PNG
Northland Outdoors
Despite initial skepticism, Northwest Angle man now believes in the power of acupuncture
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052723.N.BP.RAYMONDDROUILLARD.jpg
Local
Red Lake High School's Raymond Drouillard seeks cultural understanding
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.S.BP.BHSTRACK Regan DeWitt.jpg
Prep
TRACK AND FIELD: Bemidji distance runners aim to stay in front of the pack heading into sections
May 26, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
vehicle-crash.jpg
Minnesota
Teen seriously injured when vehicle strikes tractor in northwest Minnesota
May 29, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Marcy Webber Support Within Reach.jpg
Columns
SUPPORT WITHIN REACH: Raising awareness for child sexual abuse
May 27, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Marcy Webber, Support Within Reach