July events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout the month of July at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1: Wellness in Nature Hike. Meeting in the West Picnic Area participants will learn the many health benefits of being present in nature like becoming more relaxed, higher concentration and lowering the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Attendees will experience all of these benefits while doing a variety of mindfulness activities like a five senses hike along the Rocky Point Interpretive Trail as it winds through the maple and basswood forest. Wear supportive shoes and bring some water.

1:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1: Wheel of Fun: Bog Trivia. At the beginning of the trail to the Visitors Center, interested participants can stop by and test their knowledge of bogs on the Wheel of Fun anytime between 1:30 and 3 p.m.

11 to 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 4: Regal Eagles. Meeting at the outdoor classroom next to the playground, attendees will test their knowledge of bald eagles with a game of eagle trivia followed by a short walk to see the park's bald eagle nest up close.

1:30 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 4: Bog Discovery: Ask a Naturalist. Attendees can have all their questions about bogs, lady's slippers, sundews and more answered by the park naturalist while taking a stroll along the bog boardwalk.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 6: The Story Tree. Baby Bear Discovers the World. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

11 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 7: Busy Beavers. Meeting at the playground anytime between 11 a.m. and noon, attendees will learn all about the importance of beavers in nature and in the park.

9 to 10 a.m., Sunday, July 9: Yoga at the Beach. Meeting at the beach by the fishing pier, attendees are invited to join Mandi from Amity Yogo for a gentle, beginner-friendly, yoga class by the lake. Class will begin with a centering breath practice followed by slow mindful movements. The session will end with a guided meditation. Interested participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, towel or blanket.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 13: The Story Tree: Bee. Please see the previous description.

1:30 to 3 p.m., Friday, July 14: Wildflowers: Vibrant and Vital. It's the season of the colorful blooming wildflowers at Lake Bemidji State Park and attendees are invited on a wildflower walk to discover their importance and what life would be like without these vibrant and vital blossoms. Meet at the Bog Boardwalk by the trailhead sign. Bring water, supportive shoes and bug spray.

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 15: Bog Walk Scavenger Hunt. Stop by the park office to pick up a fun scavenger hunt to bring along with you to the bog boardwalk. Bring your list back to the office to choose a small prize.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15: Creeping Caterpillars to Beautiful Butterflies. Attendees will learn all about these beautiful and fluttering critters. Young explorers are welcome to join us to solve this mystery with a story and fun craft. Meet at the playground. If it rains, meet in the Visitors Center.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 20: The Story Tree: Over in the Forest. Please see the previous description.

2 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 26: Archery in the Parks. Attendees will get hands-on instructions on how to shoot a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. A family-friendly adventure designed for children ages 8 and older. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not permitted as all equipment will be provided. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, water, hats and bug spray and are asked to meet in the west picnic area.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 27: The Story Tree: Over and Under the Pond. Please see the previous description.

1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 28: Pond Critters. Meeting at the marina, attendees can drop by anytime between 1:30 and 3 p.m. to discover all the different critters that live in Bass Creek. Interested participants are asked to meet at the picnic tables next to the marina on the south end of the main parking lot.

10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 29: Wildflowers: Vibrant and Vital. Please see the previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 29: Nature Games. Children are invited to the playground at Lake Bemidji State Park for nature-based games and activities that are both fun and educational. Meet at the playground behind the swings.

Registration is required for all activities unless they are listed as self-guided, to register email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.