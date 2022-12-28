January events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout January at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Jan. 1: First Day Hike: Snowshoeing Under the Pines. Attendees will meet at the Paul Bunyan State Trail trailhead and snowshoe to Sundew Pond. Participants can bring snowshoes or check them out for free at the park office on a first come, first served basis. All ages are welcome.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5: The Story Tree: Winter Sleep. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and meet in the visitor center. Adults must accompany children.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of four to six people ages 12 and older, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park’s 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6: Words from the Land. In this monthly program, attendees ages 18 and older are invited to a creative space for stories to emerge. Weather permitting, a short walk outdoors is followed by writing time and a guided approach to help participants find their own voice and generate new writing. Registration is required and group sizes are limited to six. To register, contact Annette Drewes at annette.drewes@gmail.com.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12: The Story Tree: The Winter Bird. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14: Brrrmidji Kids can Ice Fish. Attendees ages 8 to 15 are invited out for an afternoon of ice fishing on Lake Bemidji. Anglers 18 and older do not need a license if they are accompanied by a child younger than 16 and are actively participating in the Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. Participants are asked to meet in the visitor center.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19: The Story Tree: Tracks in the Snow. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21: Minnesota Loon Restoration Program. Attendees will learn about the Department of Natural Resources Minnesota Loon Restoration Project. The project's objectives are to reduce mortality and increase the number of young loons produced in Minnesota. The primary emphasis of this project is to provide a loon nesting habitat by protecting natural lake shores through acquisition and/or easements. Providing permanent protection of targeted lake shores facilitates direct protection of loons and ensures future availability of nesting habitat for Minnesota's state bird.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26: The Story Tree: The Spirit Trackers. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28: Candlelight Snowshoe. This year's candlelight snowshoe starts and ends at the visitor center, where refreshments will be available. Participants can stop along the way and warm up by a campfire. Snowshoes will be available for rent at $6 per pair.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.