Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Itasca Waters to kick off Practical Water Wisdom Series Feb. 2

The Itasca Waters Advisory Board will kick off its online Practical Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Itasca Waters web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 23, 2023 02:18 PM
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Waters Advisory Board will kick off its online Practical Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to team up with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for continued health, enjoyment and a strong economy, a release said.

Continuing at noon on the first Thursday of each month, the free, online series will touch on topics about keeping water drinkable, swimmable and safe. The webinars are open to all and include an interactive Q&A session.

"Attendees will take away tips and strategies for maintaining the wonderful water resources we have in Minnesota," the release said. "Every action we take can add up to a big win for clean water."

The first program to kick off the 2023 season will be "Loons and Eagles — Can They Coexist?" presented by world-renowned loon expert James Paruk.

050121.O.BP.LOONS - 3.jpg
Common loons swim underwater to catch fish, propelling themselves with their feet. According to All About Birds, they swallow most of their prey underwater. The loon has sharp, rearward-pointing projections on the roof of its mouth and tongue that help it keep a firm hold on slippery fish.
(Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)

Paruk will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. There is some evidence that the resurgence of eagles is having a negative effect on loon populations and reproduction. He will share his 30 years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior, the release said.

Several attendees will be able to receive an autographed copy of his new book, "Loon Lessons," but must be present to win.

For the remaining monthly topics, attendees will learn about wake boats and horsepower impacts on lakes, improving fish habitat with woody debris, decreasing personal water footprint, invasive cattails, deadly water microbes and diseases, well water safety, impacts of water softener salt, the importance of changes in both ice formation and ice-out in lakes and a Halloween special program about monsters and fairies in lakes.

In addition to the monthly series, an online aquatic invasive species detector training program will be offered and includes home study and a two-day online course.

To register, visit www.itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, contact info@itascawaters.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
