Gregory Sass to present during Itasca Waters "Water Wisdom" webinar March 2

Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, March 2, featuring Gregory Sass presenting "Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: Friend or foe?"

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 27, 2023 01:14 PM

BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, March 2, featuring Gregory Sass presenting "Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: Friend or foe?"

Dr. Gregory G. Sass is the Fisheries Research Team Leader at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and has over 20 years of habitat research and the sustainability of fisheries. Sass will focus particularly on the importance of large woody debris and aquatic vegetation in maintaining a strong fishery and water quality.

"As humans, we have to co-exist within the natural bounty we’re blessed with. There’s always going to be give and take with nature as we grow, learn, create and reflect," a release said. "That’s why this is called the ‘Practical’ Water Wisdom series. Gaining a better understanding of how our actions, however small, can harm or help our amazing water resources, is a great opportunity to keep our waters healthy and sustainable for generations to come."

Register for this presentation, view past online presentations from 2022-2023 and register for additional upcoming presentations from April through November, at the Itasca Waters website, itascawaters.org.

