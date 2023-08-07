Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

FISH TALES: Wyatt Bond lands huge pike from Rognlien Park pier

Wyatt Bond, 11, reeled up a nice 31.5-inch pike weighing in at 8 pounds on Thursday morning off of the fishing pier at Rognlien Park.

IMG_2082.jpg
Wyatt Bond, 11, holds up his 31.5-inch, 8-pound pike.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:39 PM

Wyatt Bond, 11, reeled up a nice 31.5-inch pike weighing in at 8 pounds on Thursday morning off of the fishing pier at Rognlien Park.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
pied-billed-grebe-6518025.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Few wild birds like the pied-billed grebe
2d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080523.N.BP.BADGEPINNING 4.jpg
Local
6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony
3d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
4d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
5d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
5d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley