FISH TALES: Revan Hicks reels in first sunfish

Three-year-old Revan Hicks of Bemidji caught his first sunfish off of a pontoon on an area lake last week.

fish tales copy.jpg
Three-year-old Revan Hicks of Bemidji holds up a sunfish he caught last week.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:44 AM

Three-year-old Revan Hicks of Bemidji caught his first sunfish off of a pontoon on an area lake last week and reeled it in all by himself.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
Not as hot this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Not as hot this weekend
1h ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
IMG_3398.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Elk 1.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Age test confirms iconic 'Warroad elk' was 20 years old
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
police
Local
Assault investigation underway after 2 injured in Ball Club
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_3398.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area
1d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley