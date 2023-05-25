FISH TALES: Reid White baits largemouth bass
Reid White, 9, recently landed a largemouth bass off of a bridge in Laporte.
Nine-year-old Reid White recently landed a monster largemouth bass off of a bridge in Laporte, Minn.
Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our
Fish Tales section
and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to
news@bemidjipioneer.com.
