FISH TALES: Reid White baits largemouth bass

Reid White, 9, recently landed a largemouth bass off of a bridge in Laporte.

Reid White, 9, landed a largemouth bass recently in Laporte.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:01 PM

Nine-year-old Reid White recently landed a monster largemouth bass off of a bridge in Laporte, Minn.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

