FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener

Hunter Zietz was fishing with his best friend on opening morning under the Mississippi River bridge between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving, but he never expected to reel in a 52-inch muskie.

Hunter Zietz landed a 52.5-inch, 49.7-pound muskie on the Mississippi River between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving early Saturday morning, May 13, 2023.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:28 PM

Seventeen-year-old Hunter Zietz landed a 52.5-inch, 49.7-pound muskie on the Mississippi River right between Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving at 1:30 a.m., on opening morning, May 13.

Fishing alongside his best friend Jacob Lisowe, using a light walleye rod, a jig and plastic swim bait, the boys were hoping to catch their limit of walleyes — but Zietz ended up landing a huge muskie instead.

After 20 minutes of reeling, Zietz said it was even harder to get the fish in the boat because they had forgotten their net at home. After wrestling with the fish in the water until they got it in the boat, the best friends took some photos and later released the monster of a fish.

"It was the catch of a lifetime," Zietz said, "and I couldn't have asked for a better person to experience it with."

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

