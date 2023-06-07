99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

FISH TALES: Finnegan Claypool marks new a new personal record bass

Finnegan Claypool, 15, landed his largest bass to date on Garfield Lake in Laporte on the evening of May 31.

PXL_20230602_002359104.MP.jpg
Finnegan Claypool marks a new personal record with a bass caught on Garfield Lake in Laporte.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:01 PM

Fifteen-year-old Finnegan Claypool landed his largest bass to date on Garfield Lake in Laporte on the evening of May 31.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin, Minnesota near top in best states for fishing
June 07, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
062321.N.BP.SPECIES3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lab to Lakes AIS event set for June 23-24
June 07, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_3067.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area lakes are warming at a rapid pace
June 07, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
A Lesson from the Trees High Resolution-smaller.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Gallery to hold reception for textile artist Blair Treuer
June 05, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report