FISH TALES: Finnegan Claypool marks new a new personal record bass

Fifteen-year-old Finnegan Claypool landed his largest bass to date on Garfield Lake in Laporte on the evening of May 31.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

