Fish tales: Father and sons bag 8-pound northern pike

Tyler Bailey reeled in an 8-pound northern pike with the help of his two sons, John Harold and Rafael Mark while fishing on an area lake on Monday, Aug. 14.

Tyler Bailey, center, holds up an 8-pound northern pike he reeled in with the help of his two sons, John Harold, left, and Rafael Mark while fishing on an area lake on Monday, Aug. 14.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:14 PM

Tyler Bailey reeled in an 8-pound northern pike with the help of his two sons, John Harold and Rafael Mark while fishing on an area lake on Monday, Aug. 14.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

