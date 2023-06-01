99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Fish Tales: Brandon Doty lands 24.5-inch walleye

Brandon Doty landed a nice 24.5-inch walleye while fishing from his kayak on May 21 on a Cass Lake area lake.

20230521_161512.jpg
Brandon Doty holds up his 24.5-inch walleye he recently caught in the Cass Lake area.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:28 PM

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email. Fish Tales photos can be emailed to news@bemidjipioneer.com.

