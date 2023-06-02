99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fish Tales: Ben Curran lands 2 nice crappies on Wolf Lake

As Ben Curran, 9, set out to go fishing over the long weekend with his grandpa and great-grandpa, he came back with two big crappies from Wolf Lake.

Ben Curran.jpg
Ben Curran, 9, went fishing with his grandpa Brad and great-grandpa Dale on Wolf Lake over Memorial Day weekend and landed two nice crappies.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:29 PM

Nine-year-old Ben Curran went fishing with his grandpa Brad and great-grandpa Dale on Wolf Lake over Memorial Day weekend and brought home two nice crappies.

Send in your fishing photos to the Pioneer and we will publish them online in our Fish Tales section and also periodically run them on our Outdoors page in the Pioneer. Please include the names, date, type of fish and where the fish was landed in the body of the email.

