Finlandia organizers reminisce on 40 years of the annual ski race ahead of Saturday event

BEMIDJI — Celebrating its 40th year, the Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW.

Known as "The Nordic Festival of the North," the Finlandia is a premier North American cross-country ski event and has been held in Bemidji ever since 1982. It’s seen many traditions from skiing itself to post-race tales told around the barrel stove at the logger's Hall of Fame with a touch of Northwoods rustic charm like rosemaled double-bitted axe trophies.

The weekend events feature five different races including the Buena Vista Classic 25-kilometer, 25-kilometer Pursuit, Minnesota Finlandia 50-kilometer, 25k Bemidjithon and the Northwoods 10-kilometer Tour. The event is open to everyone and features a spaghetti feed, an award ceremony, ski-centered activities and more.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s schedule:



10 a.m. 25k Buena Vista Classic

10 a.m. 25k Pursuit

10:10 a.m. 50k Minnesota Finlandia

10:12 a.m. 25k Bemidjithon

10:14 a.m. 10k Northwoods Tour — a non-competitive tour into the scenic east side trails

11 a.m. Hall of Fame Hospitality Feed. Attendees are welcomed into the chalet for soup, coffee and warm camaraderie

3:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony held at the Hall of Fame building

Registration for this year's festivities will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at Keg N' Cork along with a pasta feed starting at 5 p.m.

“Keg N' Cork has been hosting the spaghetti feed for about 10 years now,” said Finlandia Director Mike Huerbin.

Interested participants can also register online until noon on Friday at www.skireg.com/minnesota-finlandia.

Skiers head toward the west-side trails of Buena Vista Ski Area in the 38th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon in 2020. Pioneer file photo

Huerbin and other volunteers have been hard at work grooming the trails and preparing for the event. He added that the trail conditions are in great shape, but he would be even happier with one more fresh snowfall before the race.

“Not only is it better for the trails, but a fresh coat of snow makes it beautiful, too,” Huerbin said.

He also added that the event always appreciates volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can email minfin@paulbunyan.net or visit www.minnesotafinlandia.com.

Putting Bemidji on the map

The creation of the Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon was led by the efforts to put Bemidji on the map for cross-country skiing events and had its first run on March 3, 1979.

Chief of Race and Executive Director during the first Finlandia marathon, Kathy Rauch, remembers that day like it was yesterday.

It all started in the 1970s when cross-country skiing was starting to erupt in the area. As people started getting their hands on more quality equipment, racing became more popular. The first annual ski race in Bemidji was called the Sons of Norway 15-kilometer Bemidji Birkebeiner and shortly after, Bemidji State University set the annual 15-kilometer Snowjourn in motion.

“We were fortunate enough to have the homeplace ski shop in Bemidji, which is still here and it's such a great thing. They kind of started spreading better equipment and then people started going faster on their skis,” Rauch said. “Out of these early ski races came this interest in racing even more and the Minnesota state tourism took notice and supported putting Bemidji on the map for cross-country ski events.”

That's when local skiing enthusiasts Al Eves, Ken Jorgensen and Jerry Eidem got involved. They began to formulate the Minnesota Ski Marathon and started recruiting community members to serve on the board of directors, Eidem contacted ski company representatives for sponsorships and volunteer crews worked clearing and developing the 62-mile course — the longest in the country.

“Many Finnish ski companies wanted to see this race pan out and they helped with funding as well as the state of Minnesota with grant and aid money to develop the trail system,” Rauch said. “We built a trail from Paul and Babe up to Buena Vista Ski Area. Racers would start by skiing across the whole lake and through Movil Maze, which was actually built for Finlandia. Then, we had to get landowners' permission all the way up to Buena Vista.”

Then the group started checking things off their list, a Finlandia logo was developed by local artists Jo and Dave Hamilton, unique awards to represent the small-town northern community were gathered and they recruited over 300 volunteers who undeniably made the event that much more successful.

The 2020 Minnesota Finlandia first-place winner Craig Cardinal holds up his trophy, a hand-painted long-handled ax. Contributed photo

“We came up with the idea of giving long-handled axes to the first-place winners. Bemidji Woolen Mills donated wool jackets to the second-place finishers and many other local-type awards have been given throughout the years,” Rauch said. “A huge part of the success of the event, especially in the early days, was all the volunteers. Today, we have a lot of men and women who are bound and determined to keep this event alive and it's to their credit that Finlandia has made it to its 40th year.”

While the 100-kilometer, two-day Finlandia race used to stretch from Paul and Babe all the way to Buena Vista, by 1985 the event became a one-day 50-kilometer race on the Buena Vista trails only.

Rigorous race days

According to Bruce Slinkman, who has been a member of the Finlandia board of directors since 1992, over the 40 years of the event, the race has only been canceled four different times — one for a global pandemic and three due to weather conditions and lack of snow. He said they don’t count the cancellations, which is why the 40th year is in 2023 and not 2019.

“The first race was so windy at the starting line on Lake Bemidji,” Rauch said, “the groomers had to retract the course by staying just ahead of the fastest skier so that they could have a track to ski in.”

A total of 419 skiers registered for the first annual Finlandia Ski Marathon, but only 340 of them actually skied the course that first day. Come day two, 18 of the skiers didn’t show up to finish — it was just too cold.

When the second year of Finlandia came around in 1980, the night before the race reached 30 degrees below zero and come race time, it was negative 7 degrees and only 500 out of the 611 registered skiers showed up to race.

Skiers start the second annual Minnesota Finlandia 100-kilometer ski race in 1980 on the Lake Bemidji Waterfront. Contributed

“Great stories came out of the freezing cold year, all 400 volunteers weathered the elements outside at their stations cheering on the skiers,” Rauch said. “One of our board members, Carl Baer, was standing on the lake encouraging the racers when the top skier stopped and asked if he could borrow his gloves. Carl agreed and the skier jammed both gloves down the front of his pants and skied off.”

“'Feel free to just keep them!'” Carl yelled back to the skier, Rauch recounted.

The next year, the lack of snow presented the Finlandia organizers with an obstacle. They didn't want to cancel the race and lose all the traction they'd built up in the first couple of years, so they opted for turning the Finlandia into the first-ever “Footlandia” and the participants ran the ski marathon with their ski poles.

“It was a very tough decision to make, skiers are not necessarily runners,” Rauch said. “By the second day, the U.S. Ski Team pulled out because they feared injury and that would jeopardize the rest of their season, but many others embraced it and had a great time in spite of no snow.”

The race in 1982 wasn't a great year for many skiers. With a wind chill of 40 below, many of the skiers went into hypothermia and one froze their eye cornea.

Linda Croy was a skier that day and she wrote about her experience in the Jackpine Journal, noting that it was so cold, she lost her voice for two weeks and thought she froze her vocal cords — but even worse, some of the men froze an appendage.

"As I skied to the bank of Lake Bemidji, I noticed the plastic ski wax flags that marked the trail were missing," she wrote. "The suffering males had tried to protect their 'appendage' with the triangular plastic flags using them as a wind block in the front of their suits."

More than just a race

Although the event has seen many changes over the years, a few things remain the same.

The same passion for the sport of skiing, the same love for a unique, northern, small town and the same gracious volunteers and organizers that work hard to make it come together every year.

“I really want to highlight Mike Huerbin here, he’s been the race director since 1999 — that’s 24 years,” Slinkman said. “It's an incredible run, I don't know if there’s any other race director out there that has had the commitment, energy and resilience to volunteer his time to this race, it’s just amazing.”

In the Jackpine Journal, Croy added that the Minnesota Finlandia has been more than a ski race to her and her husband and ski partner.

"The Minn Finn has been more than a ski race to us, it has been our family counselor and has enabled us to grow psychologically as well as physically," Croy wrote. "We have learned throughout the Minn Finn that we are capable. I learned that the race inside of me had little to do with skiing and had a lot to do with life."