February events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9: The Story Tree: Little Bea and the Snowy Day. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of four to six people ages 12 and older, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park's 100th anniversary. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Feb.10: History Detectives Escape Room.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11: History Detectives Escape Room.

6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11: Candlelight Ski. Interested participants are invited to tour the park's trails with the warm glow of candlelight. Up to 5 kilometers of easy and intermediate groomed ski trails will be lit up for a magical night of skiing. Attendees over the age of 16 who want to ski will need a Minnesota Ski Pass available at the park office and refreshments will be served in the Visitor Center.

10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16: The Story Tree: Fox's Dream.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17: History Detectives Escape Room.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17: History Detectives Escape Room.

10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18: Kid's Beginner Snowshoeing. Interested participants have the opportunity to learn all about how to snowshoe and try it out on the park's trails. Attendees are asked to meet at the playground, dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration for this event is required and limited to 13 children. Call the park's office at (218) 308-2300 to register.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18: History Detectives Escape Room.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23: The Story Tree: Over and Under the Snow.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24: History Detectives Escape Room.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24: History Detectives Escape Room.

10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25: Kid's Beginner Snowshoeing.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25: History Detectives Escape Room.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.