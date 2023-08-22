DNR reminds hunters to watch for wild ricers during early waterfowl seasons

With Minnesota’s early teal and goose seasons starting up at the same time as the wild rice is ripening, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to be cautious of harvesters and tribal restrictions in the area.

“A safety mindset and mutual courtesy will allow for successful early waterfowl hunting and other water-based activities,” Leslie McInenly, Minnesota DNR wildlife populations and regulations manager, said in a release. “Additionally, with water levels low in some areas, scouting ahead is critical for both waterfowl hunters and ricers so they know whether there will be enough water for boats.”

The early teal season runs from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Wednesday, Sept. 6, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation has closed all wild rice waters within the boundaries of their respective reservations to all over-water waterfowl hunting during the traditional wild rice harvest.

During this year’s early teal season, there are special state regulations for hunters within Leech Lake Nation. Specifically, hunters may not hunt within one-half mile of posted wild rice beds open to harvest within the boundaries of the reservation. In addition, White Earth Nation may have restrictions for hunters on White Earth.

The DNR advises all waterfowl hunters to be aware of these tribal restrictions, no matter where they hunt.

“As always, hunters must be careful to accurately identify waterfowl species before they shoot, and they must hunt safely,” McInenly said. “With others on the water at the same time, hunters should continue to follow the basic tenets of firearms safety, including knowing with certainty what’s beyond their blinds and decoys before shooting.”

Hunters who have planned to hunt within the boundaries of the Leech Lake or White Earth Nations can contact each tribe’s natural resource department for more information.

