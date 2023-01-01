Deep Portage Learning Center to hold 44th annual Winter Rendezvous

HACKENSACK — When the snow hits the ground and the chilly weather is here to stay, Deep Portage Learning Center staff members start to prepare for their annual Winter Rendezvous.

For the 44th year, the family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Deep Portage Learning Center, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW in Hackensack.

The event will feature an array of fun activities for all ages including axe throwing, ice fishing, trap shooting, Northwoods curling, bird watching and more. Attendees can earn points for participating in each activity and are encouraged to stick around for the Awards Ceremony to witness the final results.

Deep Portage Learning Center is set to hold their 44th annual Winter Rendezvous on Saturday, Jan. 21. Contributed

The event fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. A warm, tasty bowl of chili will be served for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and costs an additional $5 per adult or 3$ per child.

In-person and day-of registration will open at 9:30 a.m. at the greeting table. Pre-registration is encouraged over the phone at (218) 682-2325, by sending an email to winterrendezvous@deepportage.org or sending a message to their Facebook page.

Deep Portage is searching for volunteers to help facilitate the event. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to email winterrendezvous@deepportage.org.

"Through the exploration of woods, water and wildlife, Deep Portage Learning Center prepares and inspires learners of all ages to sustain and celebrate our natural world," a release said. "Each year, Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps. Our 11 miles of hiking trails are open year-round for birding, hiking and skiing."

For more information, call (218) 682-2325.