December events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout December at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:



10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1: The Story Tree: Winter is coming. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2: History Detectives Escape Room. Working together in groups of four to six people ages 12 and older, attendees will put their history knowledge to the test to try and locate a cherished historical Lake Bemidji State Park object that has gone missing and needs to be found before the park's 100th anniversary next year. Groups will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge. Meet in the Trail Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Pre-registration is required for this program, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8: The Story Tree: Winter Lullaby. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10: Wreath Making. In this beginner's workshop, attendees will participate in a hands-on experience with making wreaths. The cost for this program is $7 and all supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own decorations. Registration is required and is limited to 20 people, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10: Wreath Making. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15: The Story Tree: Winter Dance. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22: The Story Tree: Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter. See previous description.

6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23: Words from the Land. In this monthly program, attendees ages 18 and older are invited to a creative space for stories to emerge. Weather permitting, a short walk outdoors is followed by writing time and a guided approach to help participants find their own voice and generate new writing. Registration is required and group sizes are limited to six. To register, contact Annette Drewes at annette.drewes@gmail.com.

10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29: The Story Tree: It's Winter. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31: History Detectives Escape Room. See previous description.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.