Deadline to remove ice shelters in northern Minnesota is March 20

The removal deadline in the northern one-third of the state is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. The removal deadline for Minnesota/Canada border waters is March 31.

Ice houses, like this one on Lake Bemidji, have to be removed from northern Minnesota lakes by Monday, March 20, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource.
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 13, 2023 02:03 PM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers the upcoming deadline to remove ice shelters from lakes in the northern one-third of the state is quickly approaching.

Heavy snow and slush in some areas mean conditions on the ice might be challenging, so the DNR urges anglers to plan ahead to ensure they’re able to meet the deadline.

The removal deadline in the northern one-third of the state — which is defined as north of the east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border — is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. The removal deadline for Minnesota/Canada border waters is March 31.

Anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline and ensuring no trash is left behind. Commonly left items include bait, blocking material, bottles, cans, cigarette butts and plastic bags filled with waste.

The removal deadline does not mean anglers no longer can use shelters on the ice. After the deadline, shelters can still be on the ice, but shelters must be occupied if they’re out between midnight and one hour before sunrise. Shelters can’t be left or stored at public accesses.

Anglers always should keep in mind that ice conditions vary widely, and that ice is never 100% safe. For more information, check out the ice safety page of the DNR website.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
