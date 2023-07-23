Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Cody Sheik to present 'Impending AIS threats: can they kill my pet or hurt my kids?'

Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, Aug. 3, featuring Cody Sheik presenting “Impending AIS threats: can they kill my pet or hurt my kids?”

kids swimming2.jpg
During Itasca Waters' next free online Water Wisdom session, Cody Sheik will present “Impending AIS threats: can they kill my pet or hurt my kids?” at noon on Thursday, Aug. 3, on Zoom.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:08 PM

BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, Aug. 3, featuring Cody Sheik presenting “Impending AIS threats: can they kill my pet or hurt my kids?”

Sheik is an associate professor at the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota - Duluth.

Microorganisms are an important lynchpin in all ecosystems, but the overgrowth of bacteria can lead to short and long-term problems for freshwater systems. Certain bacteria, specifically cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that can impact human and animal health, and non-native microbes can cause even bigger problems as they invade our lakes, a release said.

Register for the Aug. 3 webinar by visiting itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. Once registered you will receive a Zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information, contact info@itascawaters.org.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.

