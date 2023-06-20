Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28

An open house on the Clearwater River Restoration Project will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Buzzle Town Hall.

Clearwater River.jpg
Clearwater River near Pinewood, Minn.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:24 AM

SHEVLIN — The Beltrami County Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the completion of a feasibility assessment for the Clearwater River Restoration Project at the Nelson Dam Road near Pinewood.

The public is invited to learn more about the project at an open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Buzzle Town Hall, 13269 Centerline Road NW, in Shevlin.

There will be an opportunity to meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback. For more information, contact Zach Gutknecht from the SWCD at (218) 333-4157 or zachrie.gutknecht@co.beltrami.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
