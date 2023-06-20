Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28

SHEVLIN — The Beltrami County Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the completion of a feasibility assessment for the Clearwater River Restoration Project at the Nelson Dam Road near Pinewood.

The public is invited to learn more about the project at an open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Buzzle Town Hall, 13269 Centerline Road NW, in Shevlin.

There will be an opportunity to meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback. For more information, contact Zach Gutknecht from the SWCD at (218) 333-4157 or zachrie.gutknecht@co.beltrami.mn.us.