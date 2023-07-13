Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chippewa National Forest announces objection period for Penn North Resource Management Project

Chippewa National Forest
Chippewa National Forest officials have opened the objection period for the Penn North Resource Management Project.
Pioneer File Photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:15 PM

BLACKDUCK — Chippewa National Forest officials have opened the objection period for the Penn North Resource Management Project.

Blackduck District Ranger Karen Lessard, the responsible official, has prepared a draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (DN/FONSI) for the Penn North Resource Management Project Environmental Assessment (EA) and is proposing to select alternative B for implementation.

Objections must be submitted within 45 days following the July 8 publication of the legal notice.

Project objectives would contribute to forest-wide vegetation and other resource objectives through harvesting, prescribed burning, reducing hazardous fuels and reforesting activities.

Alternative B activities include commercial harvest using coppice with reserves on 2,161 acres; clearcut with, on reserves on 2,784 acres, patch clear-cuts on 538 acres, single tree selection on 22 acres, group selection on 585 acres, thinning on 665 acres, creation of 5.3 miles of temporary road and prescribed burning. Site preparation, planting or seeding and release would occur to ensure reforestation after regeneration harvest.

The EA and draft DN/FONSI are available for review at the Blackduck Ranger District office, 417 Forestry Drive, Blackduck, MN, 56430 or at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57343.

This proposed decision is subject to objection pursuant to 36 Code of Federal Regulation 218, subparts A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted project-specific written comments during scoping or other designated comment periods.

Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after the designated comment period(s).

An objection must be postmarked and submitted to the USDA Forest Service, Eastern Regional Office, Reviewing Officer, Michael Stansberry, Attn: PAL-LSC Objections, 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700, Milwaukee, WI 53202, within 45 days (by 11:59 pm) from the date of the legal notice July 8, or Aug. 12.

Hand-delivered, express delivery or messenger service-delivered objections may be submitted at the above address during business hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday with the exception of Federal holidays. Electronic objections in common format may be submitted by email to objections-eastern-region@usda.gov with the subject header: Objection — Penn North Project.

If the Forest does not receive objections, a final decision may occur on, but not before, five business days from the close of the objection-filing period. If an objection is received, a final decision will not occur before all instructions identified by the reviewing officer have been addressed.

Objections must meet the minimum requirements of:

  1. Name, address and telephone.
  2. Signature or other verification of authorship upon request (a scanned signature for email may be filed with the objection).
  3. Identify a single lead objector (verification of the identity of the lead objector shall be provided upon request).
  4. Project name, Responsible Official name and title and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s).
  5. A description of project aspects addressed by the objection, including specific project issues if applicable; how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider.
  6. A statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on the project or activity, and the content of the objection. Incorporate documents by reference only as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8. 

It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer. All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process.
For additional information concerning this project or the Forest Service objection process contact the Responsible Official, Karen Lessard, Blackduck District Ranger at (218) 835-4291 or Douglas Putt, West Zone Forest Planner at (218) 547-5120 ; FAX (218) 835-3132 or email at douglas.putt@usda.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

