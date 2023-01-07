BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Winter is a special time in the great outdoors

On a recent cold night, I left the warmth of my house for a brisk walk outdoors. I’ve always enjoyed the feeling of fresh, crisp winter air in my lungs and on my face, the sound of squeaky snow underneath my boots, and the supreme quiet of woodlands in the wintertime.

As I walked and occasionally stopped to rest and listen, I heard the little lake behind my house making noises of its own — its ice sheet expanding and booming. The deep rumbles and sharp cracks sounded like the muffled reports of discharged firearms. And throughout the surrounding forest were other cracking sounds: popping trees. Indeed, some Native American cultures making their homes in the northern hemisphere called December “the moon of popping trees.”

Like the expanding ice on the lake, moisture inside of trees expands as well. Hence, the loud pops and cracks that reverberate throughout the forest on cold days and nights. When moisture deep inside trees freezes, it expands causing the wood to crack loud enough to hear from long distances.

Physical evidence of this phenomenon can often be observed. "Frost cracks" form along the trunks of many trees that have experienced excessive moisture expansion. Though not usually harmful to trees, wood quality is reduced. I've seen many a maple and oak tree with long frost cracks up and down their trunks.

The calendar may show that winter has barely begun, but here in the Northland, it's been winter for some time now. The animals know it, the plants know it, and we know it. Gone are the leaves of trees, gone are the green of plants, and gone are most of the birds that frequented the feeders.

Even so, despite the passing of the season of plenty, winter is a special time. It's a sleepy period of dormancy and quiet. And where our resident wildlife is concerned, many have become inactive, such as certain species of wildlife hibernating in underground and comfortable burrows like chipmunks, thirteen-lined ground squirrels and woodchucks.

Remember those chipmunks raiding your birdfeeders nonstop from spring through fall? At times throughout the winter when they stir awake, rest assured those sunflower seeds that they worked tirelessly stealing from your feeders will be put to good use.

Because next to their subterranean bedrooms are storage rooms full of booty: acorns, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, and who knows what else, all of which will help the chipmunk survive the winter and emerge next spring looking for more goodies.

Other critters pass the winter in torpor, too. Raccoons, skunks, black bears and woodchucks usually won't be observed again until the warmth of spring. But thankfully not all creatures have flown the coop or are taking long naps — blue jays, nuthatches, downy and hairy woodpeckers and the omnipresent chickadee make for enjoyable viewing throughout the long winter.

And yet, a subtle reminder that spring will eventually arrive was heard just a couple of days ago — the fee-bee song of the black-capped chickadee. Always quick, always friendly, I'm happy that such energetic birds help to empty the feeders every day.

Others, like downy and hairy woodpeckers and white-breasted nuthatches, are busy either chipping away at the suet or flying away with another sunflower seed. And every once in a while a pileated woodpecker or a red-bellied woodpecker comes for a visit, too.

The moon of the popping trees is upon us. For the next few months, the cold and tranquility of snow-laden fields and forests will envelop the landscape. It's a good time of year to unwind, stay warm, and appreciate life and all its joys.

As well, as the days become noticeably longer and seasonal changes begin anew, our winter wonderland welcomes us all, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.