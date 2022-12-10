BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: These 2 woodpeckers may look identical, but each has its own unique features

I am fascinated by the numerous examples in nature where two different species evolved to look alike. In some cases, the two species are very closely related, whereas in other cases the twin species are distantly related or not at all.

Think of the monarch and viceroy butterflies, the least and eastern chipmunks, and downy and hairy woodpeckers, the latter pair which are the subjects of this week’s column.

Nature also employs what is called “mimicry” in that two very different species have evolved strategies that mimic that of another species’ appearance to take advantage of said species’ defense mechanisms. The first pair mentioned above — monarch and viceroy butterflies — is an example of mimicry.

Monarchs are full of toxins from their milkweed diet and, thus, an effective deterrent from predators like birds. Somehow, someway, nature, evolution and natural selection created the almost identical twin to the monarch, the viceroy butterfly, which, though not toxic, is avoided by predators fooled into believing that the viceroy is the bad-tasting monarch.

While mimicry is not the reason for divergence on the woodpecker family tree as in the case of the nearly identical looking downy woodpecker and hairy woodpecker, much is similar between these two species, nonetheless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both species occur together and range across North America within almost every conceivable woodland habitat from Alaska, to Canada, and throughout the lower 48, it’s curious that the two species evolved together and that one didn’t end up being outcompeted by the other.

One would assume that the larger, hairy woodpecker would dominate its smaller relative the downy, but that of course is not the case, and never apparently was.

The hairy woodpecker is a robin-sized bird that’s two inches or so longer than the sparrow-sized downy woodpecker. Yet if not observed side-by-side, it might be difficult to readily identify one or the other species definitively, but there are a few diagnostic traits that astute birders key in on.

Size is the obvious trait, but size isn’t always evident as mentioned above. Each of the birds’ bills, however, are different, and noticeably so if you know what to look for.

One of the ways I like to explain the difference is this way: if the bill of the woodpecker is about as long as its head is, then you’re looking at a hairy woodpecker.

But if the bill is only about half as long as its head is, then the bird is most assuredly a downy woodpecker. Large thick bill = the large hairy woodpecker and small thin bill = the small downy woodpecker. Easy, right?

One other distinguishing physical feature between the two species is the “comma” mark. On the hairy woodpecker, there is a well-developed “comma-shaped” black mark that extends from the shoulder onto the breast of the bird.

This feature is far less obvious on the downy woodpecker, and in some cases, absent all together. The next time you see a hairy woodpecker look for this feature, or compare the two species by examining photos of the birds in your favorite guidebook or Internet website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another distinction between the two lookalikes is not something you see but rather something you hear — their vocalizations. Whereas the hairy woodpecker’s call is a loud “peek,” the downy woodpecker’s call is a much softer delivered “pik.”

Additionally, hairy woodpeckers are well known for emitting a telltale rattle call, which is very similar sounding to the belted kingfisher’s rattle vocalization.

But what about the names of these species of woodpeckers? Why is one “hairy” and the other “downy”? Good question, right?

While yours truly cannot make the leap that a feathered bird looks “hairy,” the name is derived from the fact that hairy woodpeckers have what are called “filoplume” feathers, which are thin feathers located on the legs, head, and upper mandible, thus giving hairy woodpeckers an overall “hairy” appearance.

On the other hand, downy woodpeckers are so-named because of the soft texture of their back feathers, or “downy” appearance. In fact, many a birder affectionately refer to downy woodpeckers as simply, “downies.”

Even so, there are other birders that argue the name “downy” comes from the high-pitched notes that descend in pitch toward the end of their calls, thus their name “downy,” it is reasoned, refers to the downward spiral of their calls, not the supposed texture of their back feathers.

In contrast, the calls of hairy woodpeckers do not descend in pitch, which is another notable, albeit auditory, difference between the two species.

So there you have it. The most common and widely distributed species of woodpeckers in North America — the downy woodpecker and the hairy woodpecker — near identical twins yet with each their own unique differences for us to appreciate as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.