BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: The wild turkey is abundant in Minnesota thanks to ambitious efforts

As a boy growing up on my parents’ Otter Tail County dairy farm, I never once observed a wild turkey in the woods or fields, much less imagined them. Wild turkeys were simply not present. At all.

Fast forward to today and the county has one of the most robust populations of this emblematic species of upland gamebird in the state.

So, too, was my experience many years later here in the Northland. Moving to the greater Bemidji area in the early 1990s, as well as living seven years in Polk and Marshall Counties, no one saw wild turkeys. In fact, most wildlife biologists of the time believed that wild turkeys could not survive the harsher and longer winters of northern Minnesota.

Nowadays there are wild turkeys inhabiting every county in northern Minnesota, including my backyard southwest of Bemidji near Becida. At this writing, a flock of about a dozen wild turkeys is making their rounds to pick black-oil sunflower seeds from the ground, even resorting to flying up and knocking my birdfeeder off its stand to spill its contents onto the snow.

A flock of wild turkeys picks black-oil sunflower seeds from the ground and birdfeeder at Blane Klemek's home near Becida. Contributed

The turkeys that many of us dined on over the Thanksgiving holiday are the result of years of domestication and artificial selection that dates to the 1400s.

Though some domestic turkeys do indeed resemble their wild cousin, the overweight and dimwitted tame birds are long-removed from their wild roots. Wild turkeys, fleet of foot, powerful fliers, and exceedingly wary, are abundant throughout many regions of North America.

Toms, or gobblers as they are also called, are the males of the species and grow larger than hens. Juvenile males are called jakes. Depending on the subspecies (there are five in North America) wild turkeys can attain weights of well over 20 pounds and body lengths of up to 4 feet.

Wingspans range from 50 to 60 inches. The wattles on the throats of gobblers are colored brilliant red and blue. Long, hair-like tufts of feathers called beards, while also growing on hens, are much longer on gobblers, especially older birds.

Thorn-like growths, called spurs, growing on the backs of gobblers’ legs, increase in length as a tom ages. The spurs are often used as weapons in defending themselves from would-be predators and in occasional skirmishes with turkey foes.

Black-tipped, iridescent body feathers give the gobbler a darker appearance than female birds. Hens’ feathers are buff-tipped, giving them an overall brown appearance. This difference is important since it is the hen that incubates the eggs and cares for the young or poults as they are named. Cryptic coloration is needed to escape the notice of mammalian and avian predators.

The well-recognized display that a tom performs — the puffed-out feathers, the fanned-out tail and the gobbling vocalizations — serve a purpose of course. During the spring breeding season, adult gobblers compete with other males for the attention of hens.

Toms will establish “strutting zones” and will aggressively defend these areas from other toms. Though a true woodland bird, during the mating season these displays are performed where they can be easily seen, such as forested openings, field edges, and along trails.

The eastern subspecies of wild turkeys have been released throughout Minnesota, but the last releases occurred in the northwest part of the state in 2008. From the release of only a few birds in the early 1970s, the turkey population has grown to over 70,000 birds today.

Population density is highest in the southeast and central areas of Minnesota, but the expansion of the turkey range has steadily increased northward. Some of this expansion has occurred with little help from wildlife managers. Indeed, wild turkeys are rewriting the book on habitat requirements and are finding niches in places that were once considered unsuitable.

Wild turkeys are present now along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Even so, the basic habitat required for turkey survival is generally mature hardwood forests interspersed with both cropland and non-agricultural fields and forest openings. Acorns are a favorite food, as are other nuts, berries, seeds, crops and insects.

Thanks to ambitious efforts to reestablish wild turkeys throughout their historic range and, in some cases, places they have never been, the wild turkey is abundant in Minnesota. Posing zero threat to ruffed grouse and other endemic wildlife populations, wild turkeys are native Minnesota birds that we can observe, hunt and appreciate as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.