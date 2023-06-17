Blane Klemek Outdoors: Safety tips for camping in bear country

Camping season is upon us. People everywhere, whether tenting or driving recreational vehicles or pulling campers, are filling our state and national parks. Indeed, on a recent hike through Lake Bemidji State Park, nearly every campsite was occupied as the scent of campfire smoke and the sounds of laughing children filled the air.

Many Minnesotans camp in bear country, and precautions and awareness must be part of the plan, even in seemingly innocuous environments.

Take this bear story, one that I’ve written about before, that took place in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness when my brother-in-law Mike and nephew Eric paddled the canoe country in July 2018.

One late afternoon, Eric and I returned to camp from a day of fishing. Mike had stayed behind and met us at the shore to tell us that a bold black bear came to camp and raided our gear while he was there, so we decided to move to a new campsite across the lake a mile away.

Close to sunset after supper as Eric and I were fishing on the shore near our new camp, a bear (or very possibly the same bear) showed up just 20 yards from us. The bear clearly saw us as we backed our way to camp while we shouted at the bear and warned Mike that a bear was coming to camp. Despite our presence and shouting voices, the bear kept walking directly toward us.

In a minute, the bear was in camp, and all three of us were actively trying to get the animal to leave, to no avail. The bear clearly saw and heard us — even being struck by some of the objects that we threw at it — yet it continued to ignore us, walked around and toward us, and once bit into Eric’s backpack that sat on the ground outside his tent.

We shouted, banged on objects, and threw rocks and firewood at it until at last, we got the bear moving in the opposite direction of the camp. Even so, and while I was behind it trying to keep the animal going, the bear turned around, looked at us, and then returned to camp.

Much to our relief, the bear eventually left, but it never ran, it just lumbered slowly away and occasionally walked along the shoreline as it went. I boarded a canoe and paddled down-shore adjacent to the bear to encourage it to keep moving, which the bear thankfully did, never to return.

So, what else should or could we have done? During our campfire debriefing, we all agreed that we did everything correctly, except for one thing: we should have had pepper spray with us. We promised to have a canister or two with us the next time.

This brings me to another bear adventure I experienced. Just last summer in Katmai National Park and Preserve in southwest Alaska, seven of us spent 11 days of fishing, canoeing, and camping deep in the wilderness where we encountered over 70 brown bears during our 100-plus mile canoe trip. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the extraordinary Alaskan landscape of snow-capped green mountains and volcanoes and water, the sight of brown bears was awe-inspiring, to say the least.

Trip planning involved a great deal of “bear-wise” discussion. I purchased a portable electrified fence (just three pounds!), as did another member of the group. Each portable electric fence had a maximum perimeter of protection at almost 20-by-20 feet, with plenty of room to surround two tents each. One night we combined the two fences for an even larger safety zone.

We also all carried the best pepper spray on the market. Each of our belts held a canister in special holsters so we could quickly and easily deploy it if necessary. Moreover, we did all our cooking and eating well away from our tents, at least 100 yards.

Dishes and cooking utensils were cleaned immediately to minimize scent and under no circumstances did we eat near or in our tents, much less store food or toothpaste in our tents. Food items were stored in bear vaults and stowed each day and night far from camp.

Bears are magnificent creatures. They fascinate us, they can frighten us, and they can make us laugh. Even so, all of us living and recreating in bear country must know the things we can do to mitigate unwanted close encounters should they occur, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

For safety tips on camping in bear country, visit dnr.state.mn.us/livingwith_wildlife/bears/camping.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.