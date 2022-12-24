BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Food-producing trees, shrubs are crucial to animals winter survival

Happy holidays and happy New Year everyone.

What a snow-filled winter wonderland this early season has been. Heavy snow, freezing rain, wind and even more snow, have made for challenging times for not only us, but for resident wildlife, too.

I’m reminded of this each morning when I fill the bird feeder. While brushing off a new layer of snow, chickadees and nuthatches are already waiting in nearby trees for breakfast. And so, I wonder? What do birds do when the feeder runs out of nutritious black-oil sunflower seeds? Or when I forget to fill the feeder?

First, our winter resident birds are well adapted to winter conditions, so when feeders are empty or if there are no feeders at all, wild birds know exactly where to find food and how to procure it.

In many cases, birds cache food. Just watch what birds do at your feeders. They’re not all sitting at the feeders and consuming seeds. Most birds fly off with a seed (or as in the case of blue jays that gulp several seeds at a time to fill their throat pouches) to hide it somewhere for later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many years ago, I watched well over a hundred wild birds descend on a grove of crabapple trees on a winter day. At first, I didn’t know what species they were or what they were doing. Were they merely resting? Hiding from something? Or were they feeding?

The birds were Bohemian waxwings, a well-known Minnesota winter resident. This species is a voracious fruit eater, and all of them were feverishly feeding on the leftover tiny apples that clung to the branches.

So how important are crabapples to wintering birds like waxwings and others? Very important, to be sure.

Indeed, the importance of crabapples to wintering waxwings was very evident to me as I observed their forage. And as everyone knows, any bird or animal eking out a living in the Northland’s snow and cold is in constant search for food.

In fact, food, or should I say the lack thereof, is one of the primary reasons most summer resident birds leave in the first place.

So the question becomes, what’s a birder to do when environmental conditions and food availability become unfavorable to birds? No worms, no insects — just lots of snow, dormant plants, leafless trees and barren landscapes.

Is there more that we could do to attract birds to our backyards other than filling feeders with seed and suet?

Take for instance our avian friends the waxwings. Aside from insects, these species forage on berries and other fruits, as well as nuts and seeds, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumac, grape, cedar, cranberry, mountain ash, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, serviceberry, and nannyberry are just some of the many plant foods many birds seek out and consume.

It’s precisely for this reason that it’s always a great idea to plant on your property fruit-bearing trees and shrubs that retain their fruits throughout the winter months.

When insects are dormant and earthworms are well below the frost line, those shriveled up crabapples, mountain ash fruits and nannyberries are vital food sources for waxwings and pine grosbeaks. What’s more, any fruits that aren’t devoured in the wintertime become important food items for returning robins and other birds in the spring.

To illustrate an on-the-ground example, during my tenure as manager of an Audubon Society refuge near Warren, one of the management activities we conducted at the refuge was planting fruit and nut-bearing trees and shrubs. These activities were integral components of the refuge’s mission to enhance wildlife habitat.

Crabapple, chokecherry, plum, wild grape, highbush cranberry and elderberry are just some of the many different species planted there. Other important food-producing trees and shrubs include dogwood, sumac, cotoneaster, raspberry, serviceberry, and Nanking cherry.

Aside from providing ideal food sources for birds and other animals, such plantings also provide important wildlife shelter. Most homeowners, as well as city planners, can easily provide in their backyards and boulevards a few of these important mast-producing trees and shrubs.

An excellent reference that’s worth the nominal cost is the book, “Landscaping for Wildlife,” a Minnesota DNR publication. The book contains a wealth of information for anyone wishing to enhance property for the benefit of wildlife.

Simple and inexpensive conservation practices can be applied to a mere corner of your own urban or rural backyard, alongside our city streets, in parks, on golf courses and much more. The wildlife will appreciate your efforts as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.