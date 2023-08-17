Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Blane Klemek Outdoors: Sandpipers are a bird worth getting to know

Few birds of the prairie grasslands capture my attention more than the elegant upland sandpiper.

upland-sandpiper-7074800.jpg
Upland sandpipers, although frequently observed near prairie wetlands, breed and nest within mixed short and tallgrass prairie uplands, wet meadows, pastures, old fields and sometimes grain fields.
Courtesy / Pixabay
Blane Klemek
By Blane Klemek
Today at 12:57 PM

Few birds of the prairie grasslands capture my attention more than the elegant upland sandpiper.

The species' common names (though perplexing given that every other sandpiper species is more closely tied to wetland habitats than grassland) bespeaks of a bird of varied habitats and behaviors.

Recognizing the irony of classifying this grassland bird with those others known as “sandpipers,” upland sandpipers, while looking the part, behave like no other bird of its kind. Perhaps the upland sandpiper would have been more appropriately placed in a family by itself.

Upland sandpipers, although frequently observed near prairie wetlands, breed and nest within mixed short and tall grass prairie uplands, wet meadows, pastures, old fields and sometimes grain fields. It’s very common to observe the species perched on the tops of fence posts or on rocks and boulders.

A most endearing quality of upland sandpipers is their sweet, melancholy whistles and call notes. As described by one observer: “The calls of the upland sandpiper are unmistakable . . . a bubbling ‘pip-pip-pip-pip’ along with the beautiful ‘whr-r-reep, whreeeow’ whistle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further explained, with respect to the enchanting courtship whistle, it is often described as a “wolf whistle,” though much mellower, drawn out, and bubbly sounding, yet not dissimilar at all to a familiar sounding human-produced whistle.

Another source, this time from author, naturalist, and ornithologist Arthur Cleveland Bent, waxed poetically of the “upland plover,” which he and others once called upland sandpipers. In his “Life Histories of North American Shore Birds” Dec. 21, 1927, Bent wrote in his introduction of the bird:

“Let us be thankful that this gentle and lovely bird is no longer called the Bartramian sandpiper. It is a sandpiper truly enough, but one that has adopted the haunts and many of the habits of the plovers. To those who love the rolling or hilly pasture lands of the east or the broad flat prairies of the middle west, it will always be known as the upland or 'field plover' or 'prairie dove,' or more affectionately, as 'quailie.'”

Another account, quoted in Bent’s bulletin, was submitted by Fred J. Pierce, who wrote, “First there are a few notes sounding like water gurgling from a large bottle, then comes the loud whip-whee-ee-you, long drawn out and weirdly thrilling.”

Still, another version of the charming courtship whistle of the upland sandpiper is worth mentioning. Again, contained in Bent’s works, this time from Katherine U. Hunter (1916), who wrote, “The prolonged wail, vague and sad, of the plovers rose in our upland pasture . . . Ungainly, spirit-voiced birds! Once from out the black, vibrant night came the eerie, long-drawn whistle of a plover lover.”

Bent himself wrote of the delightful whistle of the upland sandpiper as, “. . . one of its greatest charms; once heard in its perfection it will never be forgotten, and it often serves to identify the species when the bird cannot be seen.”

For yours truly, the upland sandpiper provides the link in my mind’s eye from Minnesota’s northern forests with that of east central North Dakota’s rolling, wetland-pocked prairie grasslands. I recall with reverence a bird on delicate wings alighting on the tops of fence posts with such grace and beauty that will forevermore be a part of me.

When landing on a favorite perch, the upland sandpiper momentarily holds its outstretched wings above its head, before gently and slowly folding them along its sides. A peculiar habit, I suppose, but a behavior that I found to be touching and one I never grew weary of observing. Indeed, entries in my field journal often included upland sandpipers.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 9, 1997: “I called a curious upland sandpiper to me today. He or she landed less than a few yards from me on top of a post.”

July 17, 1997: “Snipe are still winnowing. Upland sandpipers territorial calls can still be heard as well. I'm also hearing Sprague pipits perform.”

July 1, 1999: “Laid back for a spell and listened to the upland sandpipers. What a sweet and mellow and pleasing whistle.”

To be sure, upland sandpipers, a shorebird of the prairie, are a special, open landscape-dependent species of bird worth getting to know, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.

Blane Klemek WEB.jpg

Blane Klemek
By Blane Klemek
Blane Klemek is a wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a longtime outdoors writer.
What To Read Next
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
VIDEO: Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
fish tales copy.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fish tales: Father and sons bag 8-pound northern pike
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Lottery ticket
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota lottery sales generate big bucks for natural resources
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report