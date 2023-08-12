Blane Klemek Outdoors: Wild rice is one more thing to appreciate about the Northland

September is nearly here, and with it comes the wild rice moon, or manoominike giizis, as known by the Ojibwe. Already, dense stands of wild rice fill vast stretches within the Headwaters of the Mississippi River and various water bodies throughout northern Minnesota with promises of a bountiful harvest by people and wildlife alike.

Ojibwe people call the life-giving watergrass that migrating waterfowl and a host of other birds and animals rely on for food and cover, "mahnomen" or “manoomin,” which means "good berry." So important is this food source to Minnesota's indigenous people that many settlements were established nearby, which were also fiercely defended. After all, the grains of this grass are delectable and nutritious, but only locally abundant.

Declared as Minnesota's official state grain, the good berry is commonly known by most people today as wild rice. No other state has more wild rice than Minnesota, some 15,000 to 30,000 acres in all. In good years, one acre of wild rice can produce 500 pounds of grain.

Native only to North America, wild rice can be found from Manitoba to Florida but is most plentiful throughout the Great Lakes region. Growing in large stands or beds across wetlands and small patches in lakes and rivers, wild rice is an important food for people and wildlife, especially waterfowl.

In a way, wild rice is really a misnomer. It's not rice at all but is a grass that’s like wheat, barley, and oats. Growing primarily in water three feet deep or less, wild rice can reach surprisingly tall heights of eight feet and more at maturity. Colored green during the growing season, the plants turn golden as they ripen in late summer and early fall with grains of brown gracing the heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Blane Klemek









Though wild rice grows year after year in the same locales when conditions are favorable, the plant is an annual, not a perennial. When ripe grains fall off the plants into the water, they sink to the bottom substrate, lie dormant through the winter, and germinate in the springtime.

Wild rice has three growth stages: submerged, floating-leaf and emergent. As a wild rice plant grows, it produces a single root and a single leaf. More leaves appear as the plant reaches for the surface of the water until the tops emerge, floating like green ribbons undulating with the waves or current. As the growing season progresses, stems extend well above the water, seed heads appear, and the plants ripen by late August.

Minnesota DNR, as well as Native American governments, regulates the harvest of wild rice. Season dates are Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 with harvesting times set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Restrictions include no harvesting of green rice, using watercraft that do not exceed 18 feet in length and 36 inches wide, push poles limited to only those that are forked, and flails (harvesting sticks) no longer than 30 inches, no heavier than a pound, and must be round and made of wood.

Obviously, there is a reason people harvest wild rice, just as there is a reason great flocks of waterfowl congregate within wild rice stands every autumn: it tastes good and is good for all that eats eat. Wild rice has a delicious, robust nutty flavor, is very high in protein but low in fat, and contains B vitamins, potassium, and phosphorus. What’s more, wild rice contains antioxidants, which is believed to reduce the risk of cancer in people.

Human recreation and consumption aside, wild rice is an extremely essential wildlife food source that doubly serves as significant cover and brood habitat. Not only can waterfowl feed to their hearts’ content, but they can also do so in the relative safety of the dense stands that grow in the water. There isn’t a species of duck, goose, swan, or rail that doesn’t eat wild rice grains when and where available. Other birds eat it, too, such as blackbirds, doves, finches and sparrows, and even bluejays and other corvids eat wild rice.

Wild rice, growing in rivers and lakes across the Northland is just one more thing to appreciate and experience as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

For more information about wild rice and wild rice harvesting, visit: dnr.state.mn.us/wildlife/shallowlakes/wildrice.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.