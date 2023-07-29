Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds

Aside from the northern cardinal, red crossbill and orchard oriole, no other bird in Minnesota is as brilliantly red-colored as the scarlet tanager is.

A medium-sized songbird about 7 inches in length with a wingspan of about a foot, scarlet tanagers are actually the smallest of the four species of tanagers that occur in North America.

The other three tanagers include the hepatic, summer and western. Breeding populations of these latter three species don’t occur in Minnesota, although there are a handful of western tanagers that show up in our state from time to time.

Just a week ago while hunting for chanterelles in the woods on my property, I heard the telltale call-notes of a tanager. Chick-burr . . . chick-burr . . . chick-burr. Struggling to catch a glimpse of the bird, I searched midway up and into the canopies of nearby oaks for a patch of red.

Always at a disadvantage with colors (I’m red-green colorblind), I managed to observe the beautiful red bird of the forest, but for only a second and then it vanished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The songs of scarlet tanagers are generally characterized as consisting of at least five distinct phrases and patterns, including sounding somewhat like the American robin.

With notes more slurred and phrases hoarser than the songs of robins, the songs of scarlet tanagers are nonetheless very pleasant to the ear. And as already mentioned, the “chick-burr” calls are distinctive and easily remembered once heard.

It turns out that the scarlet tanager was one of several other birds considered for designation as Minnesota’s official state bird. The other species included the common loon, American goldfinch, mourning dove, pileated woodpecker and wood duck. As we all know, the common loon was officially adopted as our state bird.

I don’t believe we could have made a bad decision with any of the choices for our state bird. The scarlet tanager is certainly worthy of the honor, in fact, the bird, if it had been chosen, would have had the privilege of being the only tanager selected as an official state bird of any state in the nation.

To compare, seven states chose the northern cardinal and six states selected the western meadowlark.

Right now, scarlet tanagers are nesting and rearing their offspring throughout Minnesota’s forests and woodlands. As John J. Audubon once so eloquently wrote about the species’ nesting habits:

“The construction of the nest of this richly clad species is nearly the same in all parts of the Union in which it breeds. It is frequently fixed on a branch crossing a road, or an opening of some description, or, if in the woods, in some partially cleared space.

"It is usually placed low on a horizontal branch. It is composed externally of dried stalks of weeds and is finished within with fine grass, arranged in a slovenly manner. It is so insecurely fastened to the branch that it may be shaken off by striking the latter smartly."

ADVERTISEMENT

Female scarlet tanagers, while not as brightly plumaged as their male counterparts, are nevertheless striking birds in their own right. Sporting bright green coloration from crown to rump, along with a rich yellow throat, and black scapulars and wings, female scarlet tanagers could easily be misidentified as a different species altogether.

Females will lay four to six light-blue eggs and both her and her mate will share incubation duties for about two weeks.

The youngsters, completely helpless just as all songbirds are upon hatching, are reared by their parents until they fledge. Once the chicks are able to fly, they stay with their parents, learning as they mature, and will eventually follow them and other tanagers on the annual fall migration to South America.

For reasons common to all birds that annually migrate to Minnesota for breeding and nesting, scarlet tanagers are attracted to our state because of the abundance of insects to feed on and forests to nest in.

And in so doing, these gorgeous denizens of dark shadows provide us rare opportunities to observe and hear them as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.