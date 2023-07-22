Blane Klemek Outdoors: Eastern bluebirds are gathering as migration slowly commences

It is still early summer, although it’s inevitable that either you have already heard or have said, “Well, the summer’s half over!” And maybe it’s true, meteorologically speaking anyway, but when one looks at the calendar, summer lasts until Sept. 23.

Our seasonal avian residents, however, are already seeing the writing on the wall — that summer is indeed winding down, broods of offspring have fledged, and some are beginning to get restless for the upcoming fall migration. I just observed a few days ago, for instance, a large flock of eastern bluebirds that had descended into the canopies of backyard trees, which is a sure sign of seasonal progression.

After bluebird broods are raised by resident pairs, most of the offspring disperse from the immediate breeding territory of their parents. Although not very far away, young bluebirds typically disperse less than a mile from their parental territories. This natal dispersal is common in many species of animals.

Moving to new areas, away from parental territories and nest-mates, reduces the chances of inbreeding. Dispersal can also provide young bluebirds their first glimpse at potential breeding territories of their own — places they might return to the following spring.

Additionally, dispersal puts young birds into association with other young birds from non-related broods. Thus, potential mates can sometimes be encountered during these natal dispersals.

The groups of bluebirds that we observe now and until October can range from small to large flocks comprised of all young birds to many different broods, to smaller flocks of family groups, and to small and large flocks of mixed young birds and family groups.

These flocks can number from as high as 100 birds to as few as one breeding pair and their last brood. The groups of vocalizing bluebirds calling out their soft, warbled phrases to each other are common this time of year and later in the summer and early fall seasons.

When observing these large flocks of bluebirds, young bluebirds seemed to behave as adult birds behave in the springtime after having arrived at their breeding territories. I’ve witnessed these flocking bluebirds inspecting the cavities of artificial nest boxes, for example, including some bluebirds carrying bits of dry grass in their beaks as if engaged in nest-building activities.

As with most migrating birds, the changing amount of daylight triggering hormone levels is the driving force behind the urge to flock and migrate in the first place.

While weather plays a critical role in the timing of migration, too, such as sudden winter-like events in early fall that can push migrating birds southward as they search for more abundant food sources, it’s the amount of daylight, or photoperiod, that triggers hormonal change and subsequent migratory behaviors.

Eastern bluebirds are insectivorous birds. Anyone familiar with bluebirds knows that they are experts at capturing insects, even capturing them “flycatcher-like” in mid-air. But come late summer and fall, as migration commences, and especially as the autumn progresses and becomes colder, the availability of fruit is essential to bluebird survival.

During this time of year and later, I have watched flocks of bluebirds feeding on the fruits of cherry trees, nannyberry, dogwood, grape, sumac, hawthorn and other fruit-bearing trees and shrubs.

These fruit-loving bluebirds never seem to loiter within these thickets for long, as they seem to feed-on-the-fly while traveling together in waves as they quickly forage and move on.

Like so many other species of migrating birds do, bluebirds often appear to be in a hurry wherever they go, as a sense of urgency prevails. Maybe this is the reason why bluebirds often go unnoticed by many people — flocking and migrating bluebirds are always on the move.

As summer wanes and autumn waxes, the beloved eastern bluebird is beginning to gather in larger and larger groups as migration slowly commences. In the meantime, we will still get to enjoy several months more of one of our favorite seasonal avian residents, as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane Klemek is a Minnesota DNR wildlife manager. He can be reached at bklemek@yahoo.com.